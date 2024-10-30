Hugh Grant Got "Absolutely Smashed" on Tequila With Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour

Hugh Grant did a bunch of tequila shots with Travis Kelce, and who could be indirectly responsible for such an incongruous mashup but one Taylor Swift?

The actor, who stars in upcoming movie Heretic, attended the Eras Tour in London in June, along with approximately every single other famous person in the world.

Grant has just very generously given us all the behind-the-scenes details about how he ended up partying with Travis Kelce backstage.

"It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift," the English actor explained in a new interview with NME. "I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment they said 'come along' and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Grant attended with his eight-year-old daughter and his wife Anna Eberstein. "She went mad, my daughter," he said. "She brought a friend and they were bopping away and I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player."

And what happened next, Hugh? "We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley—and there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers," he said. "I dunno what they were, anyway we all got absolutely smashed on tequila."

Despite not necessarily being the Swiftie in his family, Grant appears to have had a ball at Eras. After the fact, he tweeted, "Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet"

Miss Swift herself took the time to reply, telling the actor, "As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture"

The Eras Tour is currently on its final leg (sob). Fresh off her three nights in New Orleans, Swift will head to Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver before final curtain call.