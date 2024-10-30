Hugh Grant Got "Absolutely Smashed" on Tequila With Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour
Pardon me???
Hugh Grant did a bunch of tequila shots with Travis Kelce, and who could be indirectly responsible for such an incongruous mashup but one Taylor Swift?
The actor, who stars in upcoming movie Heretic, attended the Eras Tour in London in June, along with approximately every single other famous person in the world.
Grant has just very generously given us all the behind-the-scenes details about how he ended up partying with Travis Kelce backstage.
"It’s my daughter who’s mad about Taylor Swift," the English actor explained in a new interview with NME. "I’m an amazing dad. I’m an amazing person. I put out some feelers and to my astonishment they said 'come along' and I thoroughly enjoyed it."
Grant attended with his eight-year-old daughter and his wife Anna Eberstein. "She went mad, my daughter," he said. "She brought a friend and they were bopping away and I hung out with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who’s an American football player."
And what happened next, Hugh? "We did tequila shots at the back of this kind of hut in the middle of Wembley—and there were a bunch of, I think they were, rappers," he said. "I dunno what they were, anyway we all got absolutely smashed on tequila."
Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbraceletJune 23, 2024
Despite not necessarily being the Swiftie in his family, Grant appears to have had a ball at Eras. After the fact, he tweeted, "Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Miss Swift herself took the time to reply, telling the actor, "As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture"
The Eras Tour is currently on its final leg (sob). Fresh off her three nights in New Orleans, Swift will head to Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver before final curtain call.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Martha Stewart Shares More Details About Hers and Her Ex-Husband's Affairs
Their marriage was troubled.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
25 Beauty Gifts That Won't Require a Gift Receipt
No returns necessary.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Channing Tatum Announces New Movie With Zoë Kravitz Hours Before Their Split Becomes Public Knowledge
They're bound for some awkward days at the office.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sources Are Saying There's an "Engagement Countdown"
"He is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alywn Might Be Dating Kendall Jenner
And, predictably, they have *thoughts*.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Stevie Nicks Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to "Ride Off Into the Sunset" and "Have Babies"
Well, don't we all.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Smiles With Glee Singing About Someone "Who Might Actually Treat Me Well"
Wonder who she was thinking of!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand
The ROMANCE of it all!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
How Taylor Swift Has Entered the Chat When It Comes to Prince Harry's Security
One royal commentator said there was a "double standard" when it came to police protection in the U.K.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Makes $5 Million Donation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
One organization thanked Swift for her generosity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says “Tight-Lipped” Son Travis and Girlfriend Taylor Swift Won’t Tell Her What They’re Dressing up as for Halloween
"They don't tell us anything."
By Kristin Contino Published