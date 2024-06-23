Hollywood A-Listers Put on Their Own Show in the VIP Tent at Taylor Swift's Second London "Eras Tour" Show

Taylor Swift brought out the "who's who" of Hollywood celebrities during her second "Eras Tour" show in London, giving the rest of the world a serious case of FOMO.

On Saturday, June 22, a litany of celebrities were spotted "shaking it off" to Swift's history-making performance, including Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Greta Gerwig, Liam Hemsworth, and Jamie Dornan.

Of course, Swift's beau Travis Kelce was back for night two, along with his brother Jason Kelce and his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce.

"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.)," Hugh Grant posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the show. "Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet."

Taylor Swift performing her history-making "Eras Tour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As many fans noted online, Grant showed up to Wembley Stadium early in order to watch Paramore's opening set and—to the surprise of many—was spotted inside the VIP tent eating carrots.

"I don't know what to say," one fan shared on X, along with a video of grant enjoying himself a la Bugs Bunny.

"Liam Hemsworth is in attendance for N2 at Wembley!" one Swift fan account posted on X, in addition to footage of Hemsworth enjoying himself amongst the crowd.

Another Swift fan account posted numerous photos of the celebrities in attendance on Instagram, including a snapshot of Cruise exchanging friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties. Additional photos showed Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth, and Greta Gerwig in the VIP tent, as well as Rachel Zegler on her way to Wembley for the show.

Videos of the party inside the VIP tent during the show quickly permeating online, showing how some of Hollywood's most iconic stars get down, so-to-speak.

"Every time I watch this video I see someone new. Greta Gerwig?? TOM CRUISE??!" one fan posted on X, along with a video of the VIP party in action.

Taylor Swift dancing onstage at the "Eras Tour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This vip tent looked like so much fun," another commented, along with a different video of Kelce and his fellow celebrities dancing, shaking and singing along to Swift.

"The VIP tent is like Hermione’s magic bag in Harry Potter because new celebrities keep popping up and we’re all wondering how tf do they fit in that tent," another posted and, I mean, spot the light.

Video shared online also showed Kutcher and his son dancing inside Wembley as Swift performed, while even more night two footage showed Travis Kelce dancing with Tom Cruise (a sentence I never thought I would write).

"Taylor Swift has a trance on everyone," one X user shared. "Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Travis Kelce and Jason & Kylie Kelce all dancing to 'Shake it Off.' I've never seen Tom so relaxed."

Only Swift could bring together a slew of celebrities and get them to dance like nobody is watching!