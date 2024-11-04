Hugh Jackman Weighs in on Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds' Low-Stakes Feud

Hugh Jackman, far from defending his pal Ryan Reynolds, has doubled down on Martha Stewart's somewhat uncharitable comments about the Canadian actor.

Appearing on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show, Stewart was asked who she thinks people would consider the most fun celebs, and she ventured that Reynolds would make people's list, but that she disagreed.

"And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life," the celebrity chef said. "No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious."

She continued, "He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble, he's my neighbor."

But despite the possibility of getting in "trouble," Stewart concluded, "I would take Ryan off [the list] and I would put in somebody else."

The Deadpool actor made his best attempt to prove the media mogul wrong, tweeting, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

But Reynolds could not count on his Australian mate Jackman, who weighed in on Stewart's comments: "Finally someone says it." LOL.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere for Deadpool & Wolverine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once upon a time, it was Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively who were constantly making headlines because of their public trolling of each other, but in recent months Jackman has taken over for Lively in that particular role.

Since the two men's star turn in Deadpool & Wolverine, and during the production process, they have relished in publicly teasing each other. But even before that, Jackman had been known to play a prank on Reynolds, based on their ongoing fake feud.

Even Taylor Swift got in on the fun when Deadpool & Wolverine came out, lavishly praising Jackman before calling her bestie Reynolds "my godkids' sperm donor." Aw, poor Ryan!

Taylor Swift trolls Ryan Reynolds on the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Taylor Swift / Instagram)