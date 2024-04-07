Ireland Baldwin Accidentally Found Mom Kim Basinger's 1983 'Playboy' Cover

Ireland Baldwin came across a rather surprising vintage Playboy while shopping in Las Vegas, Nevada.



On April 6, while on a trip to Sin City to celebrate a friend's impending nuptials, Baldwin accidentally found her mom, Kim Basinger's, 1983 Playboy cover. Baldwin snapped a picture of the issue and posted it on Instagram.



"Just thrifting in Vegas 🫣❤️," Baldwin captioned the post, and while, of course, tagging her mom.



Basinger actually posed for the magazine in 1981, but the February issue wasn't released until 1983, when Basinger became "007's new woman" after starring in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again alongside Sean Connery.

For the uninitiated, Baldwin is the 28-year-old daughter of Basinger and her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin. The co-parents married in 1993, but later divorced in 2002 when Ireland Baldwin was 7 years old.

In 2016, Basinger told The Edit by Net-A-Porter that "divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it," adding that her split from Alec Baldwin was "very public and nasty."

"So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way,” the actress told the publication at the time. “I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

Last year, in honor of Basinger's birthday, Ireland Baldwin posted an adorable photo of her and her mom at her baby shower in March, which was hosted by the proud mom and grandmother.

"Happy birthday mommy," the new mom wrote at the time. "There’s no one like you. there will never be. you are my forever IT girl."