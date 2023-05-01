Beyoncé’s presence at the 2023 Met Gala is dare we say, irreplaceable. The singer is widely considered a pop icon, therefore, people expect her to attend the fashion event of the year.

However, she notably skipped last year’s Gilded-themed Met Gala. The Daily Mail published photos the day of the event of her and husband Jay-Z traveling to a private island off the coast of Florida. So, fans are curious whether or not she will make an appearance.

It’s important to remember that the “Cuff It” singer has skipped the event for the past several years (her last appearance was in 2016). What makes this year different is that her "Renaissance" World Tour begins May 10, which gives her ample reason to want to be in the spotlight.

We’re hoping that she does attend the 2023 Met Gala, especially because the theme is “ Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty .” The late fashion designer will be remembered for his iconic work at a variety of fashion houses, including serving as the creative director of Chanel. Lagerfeld began that role in 1983 and continued until his death in 2019. Most A-listers will undoubtedly turn to his career for inspiration since the dress code is “in honor of Karl.”

The charity ball will be at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. There is no way to confirm Beyonce’s attendance ahead of time, but one thing’s for sure: If she does show up, she’ll be the Bey of the ball.