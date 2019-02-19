image
A Look Back at Karl Lagerfeld's Most Iconic Chanel Runway Looks

The designer has passed away at age 85.

image
Getty Images

As the fashion community mourns the lost of legendary designer and creative Karl Lagerfeld, we're taking a look back at his most memorable Chanel creations—and there are almost too many to count. Since he became the fashion house's creative director in 1983, Lagerfeld managed to keep both Coco Chanel's spirit alive through the famous tweed suits and classic touches while also injecting his own perspective into the brand.

Lagerfeld never did anything short of iconic: His runway sets, like his fashion designs, were instantly legendary, creating everything from a full Chanel supermarket to a rocket ship to an iceberg to set the stage for an unforgettable experience. As a tribute to one of the greatest fashion icons of all time, here are Lagerfeld's best runway moments.

1 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Spring 2019
2 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain
Haute Couture Fall 2018
3 of 79
Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show - Runway
Getty ImagesDia Dipasupil
Metiers D'Art 2018
4 of 79
Chanel - Spring Summer 2018 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Haute Couture Spring 2018
5 of 79
Chanel - Runway RTW - Fall 2018 - Paris Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Fall 2018
6 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain
Spring 2018
7 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Haute Couture Spring 2017
8 of 79
Chanel - Runway RTW - Fall 2017 - Paris Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Fall 2017
9 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Haute Couture Fall 2017
10 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Haute Couture Fall 2016
11 of 79
'Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite' : Show At Hotel Ritz
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Metiers d'Art 2016
12 of 79
France - Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Fall 2016
13 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Spring 2016
14 of 79
Chanel Metiers d'Art 2015/16 Fashion Show - Runway
Getty ImagesPietro D'aprano
Metiers d'Art 2015
15 of 79
Chanel - Runway RTW - Fall 2015 - Paris Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Fall 2015
16 of 79
FASHION-FRANCE-CHANEL
Getty ImagesPATRICK KOVARIK
Spring 2015
17 of 79
Chanel - Runway RTW - Fall 2014 - Paris Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Fall 2014
18 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture F/W 2013-2014
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Haute Couture Fall 2014
19 of 79
Chanel - Couture Fall 2014 Runway - Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
Getty ImagesCatwalking
Haute Couture Fall 2014
20 of 79
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Spring 2014
21 of 79
CHANEL 2013/14 'Paris-Dallas Metiers d'Art Collection'
Getty ImagesJun Sato
Metiers d'Art 2013
22 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012
Getty ImagesKristy Sparow
Fall 2013
23 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2013
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Spring 2013
24 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2013
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Spring 2013
25 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2013
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Haute Couture Fall 2013
26 of 79
CHANEL: Metiers d'Art - Show
Getty ImagesMike Marsland
Metiers d'Art 2012
27 of 79
Chanel: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain
Spring 2012
28 of 79
Chanel - Runway - PFW Haute Couture F/W 2011
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Haute Couture Fall 2011
29 of 79
Chanel - Runway Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain
Spring 2011
30 of 79
Chanel - PFW - Ready To Wear - Fall/Winter 2011 - Show
Getty ImagesAntonio de Moraes Barros Filho
Fall 2011
Karl Lagerfeld's Most Stunning Chanel Set Designs
image
