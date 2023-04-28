If you're as fashion-obsessed as we are at Marie Claire, you're counting down the days until the first Monday of May, a.k.a. the Met Gala. The year's biggest night in fashion takes place on Monday, May 1 and we're already placing bets on who's going to be the belle of the ball (and whether or not Blake Lively will match her dress to the Met carpet).

In 2022, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan, and Billie Eilish ascended the Met steps dressed to the theme of In America: An Anthology of Fashion with the dress code labeled "gilded glamour." In short, the carpet was full of opulence in the form of corseted ballgowns, excessive trains, and lots and lots of sequins.

This year's gala will celebrate the work of a singular designer, Karl Lagerfeld, with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The iconic designer led many houses throughout his career including Chloé, Balmain, Fendi, and, of course, Chanel, so the stars will have plenty of inspiration to draw from.

In case you aren't planning on joining the crowds outside the Met on the day of, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the 2023 Met Gala, right from the comfort of your home.

How to Watch the Met Gala Red Carpet

How to stream the Met Gala: If you're hoping to catch the big event live, you're in luck. Starting at 6 p.m. EST, the 2023 Met Gala will be available to stream on Vogue's website. It will also be broadcast live across all of Vogue's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages. Which means you can catch all of the fashion goodness completely for free.

If you're hoping to catch the big event live, you're in luck. Starting at 6 p.m. EST, the 2023 Met Gala will be available to stream on Vogue's website. It will also be broadcast live across all of Vogue's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages. Which means you can catch all of the fashion goodness completely for free. How to watch the Met Gala on cable: E! will be hosting a red carpet special, titled E! Live from the Red Carpet: Met Gala. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can sign up for a free trial of Hulu Live TV (opens in new tab) , YouTube TV, or Sling. (opens in new tab)

If you're currently outside the U.S, and can't access the stream, you can use a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)—which offers a 30-day free trial—to watch via cable.