Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Announce Title of 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

Actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have finally revealed the official title of the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel...and from the sounds of it, the title is more than fitting.

On Friday, Aug. 9, while appearing together at D23 in Anaheim, California, the pair announced that the second installment of the beloved original film will be titled Freakier Friday.

During an interview with Good Morning America at the Disney event, the stars said that "everything" about the second film will be "freakier." (Hence the name, one assumes.)

Everything from "the switches, the music" and the "comedy," Lohan said, will be a step up from the original.

"(So will) the emotion," Curtis added. "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."

Still from the movie Freaky Friday (Image credit: Courtesy)

Curtis went on to explain that the sequel is a "love letter to the mommies."

"It's a love letter to mommies and daughter and families," she continued. "This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."

She also explained that viewers should be prepared to see "the original group," just in a "freakier" film.

Back in 2022, Curtis said she would love to film a sequel to the beloved 2003 film, telling the co-hosts of The View that he had already "written to Disney."

"I'm 64 years old… So my point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open… Bring it!" she said at the time. "Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon."

Thankfully, and to the delight of fans the world over, in March 2024 Lohan confirmed that a sequel was officially in the works.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan pose before the premiere of the movie at the El Capitan theater August 4, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a synopsis of the film, the upcoming sequel will center around Anna who now has a "daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter."

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description continues.

The sequel Freakier Friday is set to hit theaters in 2025.