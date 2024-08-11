Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Announce Title of 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
"We can't tell you much..."
Actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have finally revealed the official title of the long-awaited Freaky Friday sequel...and from the sounds of it, the title is more than fitting.
On Friday, Aug. 9, while appearing together at D23 in Anaheim, California, the pair announced that the second installment of the beloved original film will be titled Freakier Friday.
During an interview with Good Morning America at the Disney event, the stars said that "everything" about the second film will be "freakier." (Hence the name, one assumes.)
Everything from "the switches, the music" and the "comedy," Lohan said, will be a step up from the original.
"(So will) the emotion," Curtis added. "You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can't tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there's just more emotion."
Curtis went on to explain that the sequel is a "love letter to the mommies."
"It's a love letter to mommies and daughter and families," she continued. "This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
She also explained that viewers should be prepared to see "the original group," just in a "freakier" film.
Back in 2022, Curtis said she would love to film a sequel to the beloved 2003 film, telling the co-hosts of The View that he had already "written to Disney."
"I'm 64 years old… So my point is I'm wide open, creatively I am wide open… Bring it!" she said at the time. "Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who's still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon."
Thankfully, and to the delight of fans the world over, in March 2024 Lohan confirmed that a sequel was officially in the works.
According to a synopsis of the film, the upcoming sequel will center around Anna who now has a "daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter."
"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description continues.
The sequel Freakier Friday is set to hit theaters in 2025.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Jordan Chiles Stripped of Bronze Medal After Olympic Court Ruling
A judge agreed that the gymnast was incorrectly awarded third place in the women's floor final.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kylie Jenner Wears Striking Backless Dress to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday
"Filled with love and so grateful."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Céline Dion Condemns Donald Trump's "Unauthorized" Use of Her Song "My Heart Will Go On"
"...And really, THAT song?"
By Danielle Campoamor Published