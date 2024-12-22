Jamie Lee Curtis Says She's "Scrooge's Slutty Sister" During the Holidays

Who doesn't feel a little Scrooge-y now and again? The holidays can sometimes be a little exhausting, you know? If you agree, you're in good company—because Jamie Lee Curtis also gets a bit bah humbug! during the Christmas season every now and again.

"I am Scrooge's slightly slutty sister," the actress joked after handing out gifts (from her charity) to the hosts of The View when she visited the show on Friday, December 20, 2024.

"Slightly?" host Joy Behar joked, to which a faux-indignant Curtis replied, "hey!"

Jamie Lee Curtis On Her Career Renaissance And New Movie, ‘The Last Showgirl’ | The View - YouTube Watch On

The star of The Last Showgirl and the upcoming Freakier Friday went on to explain that she's "a little Scrooge-y" because of what she calls "the holiday industrial complex, which makes you feel as if—if you don't do more—somehow you're not good enough. And I got to tell you, I'm just over it."

And, truly, who amongst us hasn't felt that way when the pressure to buy so many (good!) presents for people kicks down the door and ratchets up the overwhelming need to perform the service of "perfect gift-giver"?

She also spoke about the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel and what took so long for her to reunite with her co-star Lindsay Lohan.

"I've loved her then and all the way till now, [but] really what happened is that Lindsay Lohan [became] old enough to be the mother of a 15-year-old ... in order to make a sequel to Freaky Friday, Lindsay had to have be able to have a teenager yell at her the way she yelled at me."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jamie Lee Curtis Talks ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel And New Show, ‘The Sticky’ | The View - YouTube Watch On

Curtis is an inspiration for any number of reasons, but her career longevity and vibrancy in the face of Hollywood expectations is a breath of fresh air.

As she said during the interview, "I turned 60, and the 'If not now, when? If not me, who?' kicked in, and the idea that I needed to manifest work for myself."

It was this idea that led to her being a producer on the new dark comedy The Sticky, a show about a Canadian maple syrup heist that's based on a true story. Because sometimes you have to make opportunities for yourself rather than wait on others to do it for you.

"You know what you are? A delight!" Behar quipped before the end of the segment. To which one can only agree—there ain't nothing Scrooge-y about that.