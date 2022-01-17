Jamie Lynn Spears Is Reportedly Skipping the Book Tour

If you write and publish a book that you want other people to buy and then read, you typically have to go on a book tour to promote it. This entails traveling around the country doing TV and radio interviews, readings, book signings... you get the idea. However Jamie Lynn Spears will be skipping all of this, according to TMZ, and will not be going on tour to promote her new memoir Things I Should Have Said.

The reason for the unusual move? TMZ cites unnamed sources close to the actor who say she doesn't want to promote it because she's not interested in making money personally from the book. Instead, her camp says she wrote it in the interest of personal healing, and will be donating a "portion" of the profits to various charities.

(Image credit: Getty)

Spears had previously announced that she would be donating some of the proceeds from Things I Should Have Said to the mental health charity This Is My Brave—which declined the offer after huge public backlash. This is the reason, according to TMZ's sources, that Spears was not announcing the names of the new charities she'd be donating to instead.

She may not be going on tour and meeting with potential fans in person, but that doesn't mean Spears isn't promoting the memoir at all. She has still been doing interviews, including on Good Morning America, and has been boosting the book on her personal social media. She also hinted at an upcoming interview with People magazine in another Instagram post.

Plus, it's not as if she's not getting plenty of attention for the book already. The controversy and back-and-forth feuding with her sister Britney Spears has generated more interest in the book than any meet-and-greet could. Jamie Lynn insists the book is not about her sister, while Britney says she remains hurt by how JL has spoken about her publicly and in the book.

Considering all of that, can we really blame Jamie Lynn for skipping the tour?