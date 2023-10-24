Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Admits He’s Got “Alarms” Going Off About Travis’ Relationship with Taylor Swift

Leave it to your brother to tell you like it is—Travis Kelce’s brother Jason has weighed in on Travis’ budding romance with some little-known singer named Taylor Swift, sharing that he (understandably) has some concerns when it comes to the paparazzi attention surrounding the new couple.

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason told NBC Sports on Sunday, per E! News . “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”

The alarms going off for Jason include that he recently saw “paparazzi talking about him fueling his car,” he said, explaining that this “is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.” (Jason would know—while Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

“So, on one hand, [I’m] really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor,” Jason said. “But on the other hand, there’s some alarms sometimes with how over-in-pursuit people can be.”

Can Travis handle it all? “Overall, he can deal with some of this,” Jason said. “As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

In addition to rampant and constant paparazzi attention—including photographers camping outside his home—Swift seems to have changed the entire manner in which NFL games are covered on television, now that she’s present at nearly all of Travis’ games.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game, you know?” Travis told Jason on a recent episode of their shared podcast, “New Heights.” “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”