Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Sends Her Flowers Every Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston seems like a great interview subject. She's always warm, she doesn't shy away from probing questions, and she's open about the effects of fame on her life and relationships. Just last year, she opened up to Allure about the dissolution of her marriage to Justin Theroux, from whom she divorced in 2018. She also got candid about their previous struggles with fertility, noting, "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road." Aniston also lamented the way media speculation about her desire for a family put pressure on her. It was a refreshing display of honesty about heartbreak, and led to an outpouring of support for Aniston—including from fans who called on tabloids to apologize to her.

Now, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aniston reveals more about how that fertility journey has impacted her, and how she gets a really sweet show of support every year from her longtime pal and frequent costar, Adam Sandler.

In the interview, as reported by Buzzfeed, Aniston says that Sandler and his wife, Jackie, send her flowers every year on Mother's Day to show their support and love for her.

Sandler and Aniston goofing around on the red carpet in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston and Sandler have been friends for several decades, after meeting in the famed Los Angeles joint Jerry's Famous Deli when they were both in their early 20s. They've co-starred in three films together, most recently Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year. "He really takes care of me," Aniston has said of her longtime buddy. "When he loves you, he loved you deeply and cares for you deeply."