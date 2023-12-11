Forget the LBD—Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Us the Black Jumpsuit Instead

The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon coordinated in black looks for the series’ Tastemaker cocktail party in L.A., with Aniston opting for a black jumpsuit with a festive (yet subtle) bow detail, high-waisted straight leg black pants, black strappy heels, and a black shoulder bag with a gold chain strap. She accessorized with gold bangles and, highlighting her strapless neckline, a minimalist necklace.
For her part, Witherspoon wore a black sweater with crystal detailing on the collar, a black tweed miniskirt, and black strappy pumps. For the event, Aniston and Witherspoon were joined by a slew of their fellow The Morning Show castmates, including Jon Hamm, Karen Pittman, Tig Notaro, and Nestor Carbonell.
Aniston and Witherspoon’s working relationship didn’t begin with The Morning Show—they worked together as far back as Aniston’s days on Friends playing Rachel Green. Witherspoon joined the show and played Rachel’s younger (and spoiled) sister, Jill Green. “She was so sweet to me,” Witherspoon said of Aniston in a 2019 Harper’s Bazaar interview. “I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh—don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”
Witherspoon will get to continue working alongside Aniston for the series’ fourth season, which was announced earlier this year. During a special screening and Q&A session for The Morning Show that same day, Aniston discussed the show’s upcoming season and what viewers can expect, per The Daily Mail: “It’s watching this big move that Alex made at the end of season three and how’s that working out for you?” Aniston said. “That position and that huge merge happening, and to see how gracefully that she walks through that.”
Witherspoon added that she is excited to see the merger play out in season four, as well as how real-life events will affect the series: “The thing I like about our show is that they pivot based on what they see happening in the world,” Witherspoon said. “So there is already so much to address in the time span when we start again. But there will be so much more. I mean, it’s an ever-evolving media landscape.”
The two spoke of their ongoing personal and professional relationship in a joint interview with Variety, where Aniston said “We’ve been in each other’s lives for 20-something years. It’s just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We’re partners. We’re friends. We’re girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything.”
Witherspoon added, “There’s a comfort to that. It’s just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we’re both still kicking around! That we’re still working at this level is such a privilege. It’s an honor to get to contribute to something that’s really speaking about the world we live in nowadays.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world.
