Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Adorably Wished Lisa Kudrow a Happy 60th Birthday

Friends is for life, you guys.
The cult series' three leading ladies, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow, are still incredibly close friends almost 20 years after the show ended in 2004.
So naturally when Kudrow's birthday comes around, Aniston and Cox make sure to celebrate her appropriately.
On July 30, Kudrow turned 60, and her famous pals were right on cue.
First up is Aniston, who shared a series of incredible pics from the archives.
"Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!" she wrote on Instagram.
"She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come!
"Happy Lisa’s Birthday!"
The woman herself responded, "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!"
Meanwhile, Elle MacPherson commented, "Happy birthday beauty !" and Rita Wilson said, "Happy Birthday Lisa! You light up the world!"
Next is Cox, who got equally emotional on Instagram.
She wrote, "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love x"
Kudrow commented, "Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU."
Excuse me while I wipe my tears.
Of course, it's not news that the three women are such good friends. Recent proof of this came when Cox was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Aniston and Kudrow were right there with her for cheerleading. The most wholesome!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
