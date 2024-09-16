Jennifer Aniston Reveals the No-Holds-Barred Interview Question Her TV Alter Ego Alex Levy Would Ask Her

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston said what was on her mind at last night's Emmy Awards.

An Entertainment Tonight reporter asked Aniston on the red carpet, "If Alex Levy was interviewing Jennifer Aniston, what would be the first question that she asked?"

The actress giggled at this, then said, "How do you handle all the bulls**t?"

She then retracted her answer as a joke, and said, "What would I say to her? Oh God, that's weird. It's too meta for me."

In case this reference went over your head, Alex Levy is Aniston's character on The Morning Show, a cutthroat morning news anchor who would certainly be capable of asking such a direct question.

The TV series, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Greta Lee, currently has three seasons, with the last ending on a cliffhanger that fans can't wait to find out the resolution to in season four—though there isn't a release date for it as of yet.

At the Emmys, The Morning Show took home three awards, and counted a whopping 16 nominations total.

For the awards show, Aniston showed up looking as glamorous as one would expect. She posed for photos in a strapless, floor-length crystal-embellished version of a naked dress, by Oscar de la Renta, accessorizing with silver-toned crystal and diamond jewelry.

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Aniston in Oscar de la Renta at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty-wise, the star showed off a rich, buttery blonde hair color, and wore her straight hair simply down and side-parted. She kept her makeup look beautifully understated with just a touch of black eyeliner and mascara, pink lipstick, and sculpted brows.

Perfection!

