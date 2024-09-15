Sensational—that's the best way to describe the shimmering twist on the naked dress trend Jennifer Aniston wore to the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

The actress, up for an Outstanding Lead Actress trophy for her work on Apple's The Morning Show, arrived tonight at TV's biggest night wearing a pearl- and crystal-covered strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta. Aniston's dress for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards featured a nude base and ornate, shell-shaped beading, putting a glitzy and high-shine spin on the celebrity-favorite naked dress trend.

Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston accessorized her sparkly 2024 Emmys gown with crystal drop earrings, a smattering of diamond rings, and a diamond cuff bracelet to match. As for footwear, Aniston's shoe of choice remains a mystery—her maxi-length hem hid her feet beneath.

A close-up look at Aniston's see-through and sparkly gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight marks the actress's third nomination for her portrayal of Alex Levy, a news anchor who skirts the line of an anti-hero and positive protagonist, on The Morning Show. In a situation that almost mirrors the drama's plotline (though with far fewer workplace politics), Aniston is nominated alongside her co-lead, Reese Witherspoon. However, no matter who takes home the trophy in the Lead Actress face-off tonight, there's sure to be far less backstabbing and power dynamics at play than on the show.

The two actresses, decades-long friends dating back to Witherspoon playing Aniston's sister on Friends, at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, Aniston has received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, though she's only ever won the trophy once—the 2002 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role as Rachel Green on Friends.

For the early-aughts ceremony, Aniston wore a peachy pink silk gown by Christian Dior, embellished with sequined beading and a handkerchief hem of ruffles. In a very of-the-decade choice, Aniston wore a teeny-tiny chiffon silk scarf around her neck.

Jennifer Aniston at the 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards after winning the Best Actress in a Comedy award for Friends. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston's last red carpet appearance for the Emmys (save for a quick cameo during Jimmy Kimmel's 2020 virtual hosting gig during the COVID-19 pandemic) was in 2004, when Aniston was nominated but, ultimately, didn't win for her role on Friends. In a similar minimal vein, the actress wore a simple, strapless white column dress designed by Chanel adorned with delicate gold beading.

Jennifer Aniston at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004, her last red carpet appearance for awards show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With its sleek silhouette and intricate yet subtle statement, Aniston's 2024 Emmys look slates neatly into her minimal style file. And here's to hoping her nearly nude and light-reflecting gown is the right good luck charm to help Aniston to bring home the gold.