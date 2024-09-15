Jennifer Aniston’s 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Look Puts a High-Shine Spin on the Naked Dress Trend
The actress shimmers in an Oscar de la Renta mirror ball dress.
Sensational—that's the best way to describe the shimmering twist on the naked dress trend Jennifer Aniston wore to the 2024 Emmys red carpet.
The actress, up for an Outstanding Lead Actress trophy for her work on Apple's The Morning Show, arrived tonight at TV's biggest night wearing a pearl- and crystal-covered strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta. Aniston's dress for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards featured a nude base and ornate, shell-shaped beading, putting a glitzy and high-shine spin on the celebrity-favorite naked dress trend.
Aniston accessorized her sparkly 2024 Emmys gown with crystal drop earrings, a smattering of diamond rings, and a diamond cuff bracelet to match. As for footwear, Aniston's shoe of choice remains a mystery—her maxi-length hem hid her feet beneath.
Tonight marks the actress's third nomination for her portrayal of Alex Levy, a news anchor who skirts the line of an anti-hero and positive protagonist, on The Morning Show. In a situation that almost mirrors the drama's plotline (though with far fewer workplace politics), Aniston is nominated alongside her co-lead, Reese Witherspoon. However, no matter who takes home the trophy in the Lead Actress face-off tonight, there's sure to be far less backstabbing and power dynamics at play than on the show.
In total, Aniston has received nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations, though she's only ever won the trophy once—the 2002 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role as Rachel Green on Friends.
For the early-aughts ceremony, Aniston wore a peachy pink silk gown by Christian Dior, embellished with sequined beading and a handkerchief hem of ruffles. In a very of-the-decade choice, Aniston wore a teeny-tiny chiffon silk scarf around her neck.
Aniston's last red carpet appearance for the Emmys (save for a quick cameo during Jimmy Kimmel's 2020 virtual hosting gig during the COVID-19 pandemic) was in 2004, when Aniston was nominated but, ultimately, didn't win for her role on Friends. In a similar minimal vein, the actress wore a simple, strapless white column dress designed by Chanel adorned with delicate gold beading.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
With its sleek silhouette and intricate yet subtle statement, Aniston's 2024 Emmys look slates neatly into her minimal style file. And here's to hoping her nearly nude and light-reflecting gown is the right good luck charm to help Aniston to bring home the gold.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she writes deep-dive trend reports, zeitgeisty fashion featurettes on what style tastemakers are wearing, long-form profiles on emerging designers and the names to know, and human interest vignette-style round-ups. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, where she wrote shopping e-commerce guides and seasonal trend reports, assisted with the market for fashion photo shoots, and assigned and edited fashion celebrity news.
Emma also wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When she's not waxing poetic about niche fashion topics, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking banana bread in her tiny NYC kitchen.
-
Selena Gomez’s Emmys Nails Perfectly Match Her Lacquered Lipstick
Add high-shine hair to the mix, and this red carpet look is “effortless elegance.”
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the Emmys
She dressed in delicate florals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Greta Lee Is a Loewe Bride on Emmys Red Carpet
She looks nothing short of angelic.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She dressed in delicate florals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anna Sawai Is Wearing the "Dress of Her Dreams"—a Red Vera Wang Gown—on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Spoiler: It's custom Vera Wang.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Gold, Pearl-Embellished 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Gown Looks Like a Fizzy Glass of Champagne
The 'Uptown Girl' is nominated for her role in Netflix's 'Ripley.'
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material
It's all in the accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
All the Met Gala 2024 Details to Know, From the Dress Code to the Hosts
Here's all the important info for tonight's event.
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Red Carpet Fashion Is as Triumphant as Her Résumé
Not only is the Oscar winner a breakout film star, she's a fashion darling on the rise.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Nearly-Naked Silver Florals Are in Full Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Celebrities put a charming spin on the barely-there trend.
By Lauren Tappan Published