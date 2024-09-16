If there’s one person on this planet who can influence my beauty decisions, it’s Jennifer Aniston. I was among the first to buy her haircare line, LolaVie. (It’s one of the best hair brands, FYI). I cut my hair into “The Rachel,” circa the early 2000s, to look like her famed Friends character Rachel Green. And, thanks to her 2024 Emmys red carpet look, I’m now considering dyeing my hair “rich girl blonde.”

The Morning Show star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, arrived on the red carpet in a naked dress—and with an ever-so-slightly different hair color.

Aniston wore an Oscar de la Renta mirrorball dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t get me wrong: she’s always blonde. But her tone tonight appears to be more buttery than golden, likely the handiwork of her longtime hair colorist, Chris McMillan. It's right on-par with the biggest hair trends of the season.

“We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” hairstylist Julius Michael previously told Marie Claire when discussing fall 2024 hair trends. “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.”

Want to copy Aniston’s haircut, too? You just need to ask your hairstylist for the modern-day Rachel. Unlike the bob-length, bouncy chop she had when Friends was streaming, her current cut has longer layers and a straighter style. You’ll want to do a DIY blowout with a round brush and add a few sparing flat iron waves.

Aniston had a full face of Chanel beauty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re not in the mood to switch up your hair color, maybe copying Aniston’s nail design is more your speed. “This classy manicure perfectly complimented her Emmy’s look," nail artist Kim Truong shared via press release, adding that she used Aprés polishes to create a standard thin white tip French manicure.

Aniston's makeup took a similarly parred-back approach, with flawless foundation, a timeless pink lip, and fluttery lashes courtesy of makeup artist Angela Levin, who used a full lineup of Chanel products.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Jennifer Aniston's entire Emmys beauty beat—minus the haircut—below.