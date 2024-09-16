Jennifer Aniston Brings the Rich Girl Blonde Hair Trend to the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
It’s very Rachel Green.
If there’s one person on this planet who can influence my beauty decisions, it’s Jennifer Aniston. I was among the first to buy her haircare line, LolaVie. (It’s one of the best hair brands, FYI). I cut my hair into “The Rachel,” circa the early 2000s, to look like her famed Friends character Rachel Green. And, thanks to her 2024 Emmys red carpet look, I’m now considering dyeing my hair “rich girl blonde.”
The Morning Show star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, arrived on the red carpet in a naked dress—and with an ever-so-slightly different hair color.
Don’t get me wrong: she’s always blonde. But her tone tonight appears to be more buttery than golden, likely the handiwork of her longtime hair colorist, Chris McMillan. It's right on-par with the biggest hair trends of the season.
“We love a bright blonde, but now it’s time to go back to dark roots and buttery ends,” hairstylist Julius Michael previously told Marie Claire when discussing fall 2024 hair trends. “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed.”
Want to copy Aniston’s haircut, too? You just need to ask your hairstylist for the modern-day Rachel. Unlike the bob-length, bouncy chop she had when Friends was streaming, her current cut has longer layers and a straighter style. You’ll want to do a DIY blowout with a round brush and add a few sparing flat iron waves.
If you’re not in the mood to switch up your hair color, maybe copying Aniston’s nail design is more your speed. “This classy manicure perfectly complimented her Emmy’s look," nail artist Kim Truong shared via press release, adding that she used Aprés polishes to create a standard thin white tip French manicure.
Aniston's makeup took a similarly parred-back approach, with flawless foundation, a timeless pink lip, and fluttery lashes courtesy of makeup artist Angela Levin, who used a full lineup of Chanel products.
Shop Jennifer Aniston's entire Emmys beauty beat—minus the haircut—below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
