Jennifer Aniston Shares an Inside Peek at Her "Friendsgiving" with a Special 'Friends' Co-star
Break out the Thanksgiving pants.
Friends are forever.
Jennifer Aniston dropped the ultimate squad goals Thanksgiving snapshot on Tuesday, Nov. 26, sharing some Polaroids from a star-studded Thanksgiving get-together featuring none other than Monica Geller herself.
On her Instagram Story, the Friends alum shared a photo of a table covered in black-and-white candids that was captioned, "A few scenes from Friendsgiving❤️." The adorable pics featured her on-screen and IRL bestie Courteney Cox, proving Monica and Rachel are truly forever.
Sandra Bullock is another close pal of the actress, and she starred in the snapshots along with Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, plus his husband Scott Icenogle.
The Murder Mystery star is known for her epic (and celeb-filled) Friendsgiving parties, and she even included ex-husband Justin Theroux in her 2019 dinner.
Aniston and Cox's friendship is still going strong 20 years after the sitcom that changed their lives forever ended. The Morning Show star honored Cox on her 60th birthday earlier this year, praising her BFF as a "powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl."
Aniston continued that she "can’t imagine a world without her," adding, "It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life." Sadly, one of their forever Friends passed away last year, and both Aniston and Cox paid tribute to Matthew Perry on the one-year anniversary of his death this fall.
As for Aniston's Friendsgiving party, Matt LeBlanc didn't show up in his famous Thanksgiving pants from the show, nor was there a sunglasses-wearing turkey. But when it comes to lifelong friendships, it seems like she's got that covered.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
