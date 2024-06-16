Jennifer Aniston Shares Touching Tribute to BFF Courteney Cox on Her 60th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston proves she's BFF goals after sharing a touching tribute to her Friends co-star and forever person Courteney Cox, in honor of her 60th birthday.
On Saturday, June 15, Aniston shared a series of photos on Instagram highlighting her decades-long friendship with Cox, along with a moving caption detailing just how much their relationship means to the actress.
"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out," Aniston wrote. "Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them ☺️ Fiercely loyal to the end."
Aniston went on to write that Cox will "redecorate a room like nobody's business" and "spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away."
"She doesn’t care what other people think!! 👏🏼👏🏼 I can’t imagine a world without her," she continued. "It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!"
In 2023, Aniston said her and Cox have "been through so many things together" after meeting in the 90s and striking an instant friendship on the set of the beloved and iconic television show, Friends.
“The show taught us the importance of camaraderie and really sticking together," she explained at the time. "And it’s taught me about being there for each other— know, that’s the song, I’ll be there for you. But it’s true.”
During an emotional speech after Cox received her coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame star, a teary-eyed Aniston said that "to be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney."
“She’s responsible for all of that. From the beginning of Friends, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you," she added.
In a previous interview with More , Aniston said that when it comes to her best friend "there's absolutely no judgment in Court."
"You'll never feel scolded," she said at the time. "She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving."
Not to be outdone, Cox told TV Week in another previous interview that when the two friends are together they "just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable and it's great."
