Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Remember Matthew Perry One Year On From His Tragic Death

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have paid an emotional tribute to their late Friends costar Matthew Perry one year on from his death at the age of 54.

On Oct. 28, Aniston, who played Rachel Green, posted a sweet black and white photo of herself with Perry in the '90s, as well as other photos of times they've shared, with the caption, "1 year," plus a wounded heart and a dove emoji. She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to support those dealing with addiction.

Stars including Jennifer Garner, Maren Morris and Olivia Munn shared in Aniston's grief in the comments.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Cox, who played Monica Geller—Chandler Bing's wife, captioned her post, "Missing you today and always" with a red heart emoji, and also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison opened up about how the actor felt about himself during his lifetime.

"There was a period where you'd pick up a tabloid and you'd see a picture of an overweight actor looking not great, walking along the street or going to a restaurant," Morrison explained to People in this week's issue.

"And he, I think, had [felt] that he failed. He didn't understand that he was somebody who was loved—he would never have believed it."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's undeniable that Perry was loved beyond measure. At the time of the 17 Again actor's death, tributes poured in from every corner of the world, including from his famous costars and friends.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," David Schwimmer wrote on Instagram at the time.

"You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) A photo posted by on

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," wrote Matt LeBlanc.

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never."

A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc) A photo posted by on