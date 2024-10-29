Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Remember Matthew Perry One Year On From His Tragic Death
He passed away on Oct. 28, 2023.
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have paid an emotional tribute to their late Friends costar Matthew Perry one year on from his death at the age of 54.
On Oct. 28, Aniston, who played Rachel Green, posted a sweet black and white photo of herself with Perry in the '90s, as well as other photos of times they've shared, with the caption, "1 year," plus a wounded heart and a dove emoji. She also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works to support those dealing with addiction.
Stars including Jennifer Garner, Maren Morris and Olivia Munn shared in Aniston's grief in the comments.
Cox, who played Monica Geller—Chandler Bing's wife, captioned her post, "Missing you today and always" with a red heart emoji, and also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation.
Elsewhere, Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison opened up about how the actor felt about himself during his lifetime.
"There was a period where you'd pick up a tabloid and you'd see a picture of an overweight actor looking not great, walking along the street or going to a restaurant," Morrison explained to People in this week's issue.
"And he, I think, had [felt] that he failed. He didn't understand that he was somebody who was loved—he would never have believed it."
It's undeniable that Perry was loved beyond measure. At the time of the 17 Again actor's death, tributes poured in from every corner of the world, including from his famous costars and friends.
"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," David Schwimmer wrote on Instagram at the time.
"You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.
"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."
"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," wrote Matt LeBlanc.
"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
