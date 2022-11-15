Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Her Father John After He Passes Away at 89

Jennifer Aniston revealed on Instagram that her dad, John Aniston, sadly passed away last week at the age of 89.

She shared lovely photos of the two of them together over the years, with the caption, "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now ... I’ll love you till the end of time

"Don’t forget to visit"

Celebrities rallied by the dozen to express their support for Jennifer at this difficult time, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux and her Friends costar Lisa Kudrow, as well as Rob Lowe, Taika Waititi, Naomi Watts, Gal Gadot, and many more.

John Aniston was best known for his role on Days of Our Lives (funnily enough, a show that has a huge significance on Friends).

Like with all families, Jennifer and John didn't always have a completely smooth relationship, but the Morning Show actress recently told Allure that she worked to overcome any resentment she might have felt in the past.

"I forgave my mom," she said. "I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

She continued, "It’s important. It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, 'Thank you for showing me what never to be.'

"So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us."