Jennifer Coolidge Has Just Been Cast in the Upcoming ‘Minecraft’ Film

When an actor wins a big award, you know that their next roles are going to be impressive ones. Every director and producer is going to want to work with them.
Well, Jennifer Coolidge just won her second Primetime Emmy for HBO's The White Lotus, and her next role is just as spectacular as we expected. It's just been announced that Coolidge will be starring in Warner Bros upcoming feature take of the Minecraft video game.
Yep.
She joins a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Jared Hess will be directing the film.
So far, we've heard nothing of the story, but Coolidge will be renewing her passport and packing her bags as filming takes place in New Zealand.
Minecraft is the bestselling video game of all time, and this follows other recent video game-to-screen adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros Movie.
This is not exactly what we would've expected from Coolidge, but she's done many comedic films in the past, such as American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story.
I had no intentions of watching this film, but if Coolidge is in it, I'll have to give it a try, if only to see whether her "evil gays" make another appearance!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
