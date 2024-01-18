Jennifer Coolidge Has Just Been Cast in the Upcoming ‘Minecraft’ Film

When an actor wins a big award, you know that their next roles are going to be impressive ones. Every director and producer is going to want to work with them.

Well, Jennifer Coolidge just won her second Primetime Emmy for HBO's The White Lotus, and her next role is just as spectacular as we expected. It's just been announced that Coolidge will be starring in Warner Bros upcoming feature take of the Minecraft video game.

Yep.

She joins a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Jared Hess will be directing the film.

So far, we've heard nothing of the story, but Coolidge will be renewing her passport and packing her bags as filming takes place in New Zealand.

Minecraft is the bestselling video game of all time, and this follows other recent video game-to-screen adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

This is not exactly what we would've expected from Coolidge, but she's done many comedic films in the past, such as American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story.

I had no intentions of watching this film, but if Coolidge is in it, I'll have to give it a try, if only to see whether her "evil gays" make another appearance!