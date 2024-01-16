It may be 20 degrees here in New York City, but spring flowers are blooming elsewhere in downtown Los Angeles on the Emmy Awards red carpet. It might be an unlikely flower patch, but one thing has become clear: Television's biggest stars are channeling the incoming spring weather — many donning looks from the Spring 2024 collections—for tonight's 2024 awards show.

Tonight's floral trend has offered a bright spot on the carpet, given that winter fashion is still in full swing with frigid temperatures across the US. Not only do the flowers come in every color and size, but many of tonight's most glorious florals are popping off the dresses they adorn. For her first-ever appearance on the Emmy's carpet, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega eschewed her vampy character's costume and instead opted for pint-sized pastel flowers on her Dior Haute Couture tea-length gown.

Three stars from the nominated drama The White Lotus followed suit. On-the-show best friends Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò also had a mini twinning moment in flowers. Tabasco went the oversized and patchwork route in Marni, while Grannò's black Armani Privé Couture gown featured a slew of sequin red roses. Meghann Fahy's Armani burgundy gown featured smaller rosettes along the bust, but hers came sans sequins. Fahy managed to tap into two trends at once with her red gown tonight—nearly every star on the carpet was wearing some shade of red.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein wore a black-and-red lace gown with dramatic satin flowers around her face. As they say, three is a trend. Just as the carpet was about to end, Kathryn Hahn showed up wearing a sheer black skirt topped with the tiniest flowers—they're so small I nearly missed them. While Pedro Pascal's all-black ensemble included a floral on his oh-so-fashionable sling.

