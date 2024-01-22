Jennifer Hudson and Common Appear to Confirm They're Dating in the Most Romantic Way Ever

Jennifer Hudson and Common seem to have confirmed they're in a relationship and majorly in love, with both of them speaking about their dreamy romances, without ever naming their respective partners.

Common was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently, and the Dreamgirls star—using the excuse that as a talk show host she needed to know—asked the rapper, "Are you dating anyone?"

After the crowd had loudly cheered at the question, Common answered, "Yes. I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life."

He continued, "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kinda high, 'cause she had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show."

Hudson and Common first sparked relationship rumors in November 2022, when they were photographed holding hands, according to Entertainment Tonight. Around the same time, Hudson confirmed in as many words that she was in a relationship, though she didn't reveal with whom.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the attributes Common listed about his belle, Hudson become an "EGOT" winner in June 2022, after she took home a Tony Award for her producing role on A Strange Loop, which was crowned best musical that year, per CNN. She is the proud owner of a Daytime Emmy for the animated short "Baba Yag," two Grammys, and an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls.

Hudson is one of only 19 people to ever achieve EGOT status, the other women being Viola Davis, Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and Helen Hayes.

While technically, Goldberg has been and is a talk show host, I don't think anyone believes that's who Common is dating—which really just leaves Hudson, with whom he has been spotted out and about on many a date anyway.

"Wait, what about you, how is your love life?" the rapper hit back at the host.

"I'm dating this brother, and I am very happy," she told him. "Are you happy in your relationship?"

The Selma actor replied, "This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it's one of those things where I found where I can—seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. I'm very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

