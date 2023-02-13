ICYMI, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Starred in a Dunkin' Ad Together at the Super Bowl

Every year, brands compete to create the most zeitgeisty Super Bowl ad.

This past year saw Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make headline after headline—especially considering they got married in July 2022, a whopping 20 years after their first engagement.

Now, obviously, Affleck is a long-time Dunkin' aficionado, so it was only right that the coffee and donut chain poach the star to direct and act in their first Super Bowl ad, which is exactly what they did.

In the 30-second spot, Affleck massively exaggerates his Boston area accent to play himself, but as a Dunkin' employee in Medford, MA. He announces a special offer while serving drive-through customers and struggling to find the bagels on the order screen.

When one customer drives up, Affleck asks, "Do I look familiar?" to which the dumbfounded driver answers, "How?" He then takes a selfie with a subsequent customer.

His last order of the day comes from none other than his wife. J. Lo pulls up and, looking frazzled, asks Affleck, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

The Tender Bar actor calls out, "I gotta go, guys," before Lopez tells him, "Grab me a glazed!"

A press release for the commercial read, "Ben Affleck has always been a member of the Dunkin’ family, but tonight Dunkin' made it official during the big game.

"At Dunkin’, fans are part of the family, and they get to do things like directing Dunkin’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial!

"While this is a first for Dunkin’ and Ben, it is certainly not the last! Stay tuned for more to come!"