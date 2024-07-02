Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marriage Has Reportedly Been “Over for Months”
Two weeks shy of their second wedding anniversary, the latest news doesn’t bode well for the Lopez-Affleck union surviving into year three.
As the couple’s second wedding anniversary approaches two weeks from today, news isn’t looking great for the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (and we hate to hear it). Though the public caught on to potential trouble in paradise only after Affleck skipped the Met Gala on May 6 with his wife—who was one of the event’s co-chairs—according to Page Six, the Lopez-Affleck union has been “over for months.” The marriage apparently dissolved as far back as March, just one month after Lopez released her album/musical film/documentary homage to their marriage in February.
According to the outlet, the two “have tried their best to put on a united front,” but it has been over for some time. Affleck, for his part, is “very protective of Jennifer,” according to a source speaking to the publication, and it’s unknown what the next steps are or how the two will mark their July 16 anniversary, which is quickly approaching.
The Cut writes that “a recent confluence of events suggests the early aughts’ most over-the-top couple is in trouble for real,” adding that, “Though Ben tends to walk around with a severe case of resting divorce face, both of them have been looking kind of miserable lately.” The outlet adds that reports indicating the two “are hurtling toward divorce are getting harder and harder to ignore,” and cites reports that have sources saying “they waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work.”
If you’ve been following the narrative of the dragged out breakup, here’s some of the more recent occurrences in the saga: Affleck moved out of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they bought just last year, and into a Brentwood rental; Lopez vacationed to Europe—alone—after canceling her summer tour; Affleck chastised paparazzi and “actually got out of his car to admonish the photographers,” The Cut writes; and the wedding bands have stayed on, then gone off, then come back on again.
While we hope there’s still a way to work it out, the writing seems to be a bit on the wall: “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,” a source said. “There’s no way it could have lasted.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Cardi B Looks Like a Bouquet of Flowers at the Marc Jacobs Show
The rapper exploded with "joy" for the summertime runway.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid Gets Back on the Horse Girl Trend
After months of high fashion moments, the model is returning to equestrian chic.
By Julia Gray Published
-
These Editor-Approved Work Dresses Get the Job Done
From classic wrap silhouettes to breezy linens, these are the expert-approved styles we're wearing on repeat.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Adapting Emily Henry's 'Happy Place' for TV and Fans Have Mixed Feelings
The rom-com author is a #BookTok sweetheart.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Dancing and Shopping on European Vacation Without Ben Affleck: "That's Never Really Been Ben's Scene"
She's making the most of it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Is Pictured Without His Wedding Ring for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Started
But he was seen wearing it the next day, before we all get carried away.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His
His comments come as divorce rumors continue to abound.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kevin Hart Is Brave Enough to Ask Ben Affleck About His “Resting B— Face,” and Affleck Actually Has an Understandable Explanation for It
He’d also prefer we call it something other than RBF, thank you very much—and Affleck’s got a suggestion at the ready.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Back In Italy, Where She Once Honeymooned with Ben Affleck—But This Time, She’s Solo
Unfortunately, the state of the Lopez-Affleck union is apparently “not getting any better—it’s worse.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wishes "Our Hero" Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day Amid Rumored Marital Strife
She shared a stunning throwback pic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Might Not Have Anything To Do with an Impending Divorce
In fact, the move could actually help their marriage, not hurt it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published