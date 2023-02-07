Lip Reader Claims Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck to "Look More Friendly" at the Grammys

Sadly, Ben Affleck didn't have the night of his life at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
The actor quickly became a meme and talking point after photos of him looking seemingly miserable during the star-studded event started to pop up everywhere on the internet.
Now, it's a video of a tense-looking interaction between Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez that's making the rounds, and everyone has a theory as to what exactly happened there, and what was said.
In the seconds-long clip, Affleck leans in to whisper something in his wife's ear, and her reaction is to jerk away, looking irritated and turning her back to her husband. Seconds later, she smiles at some people off camera.
In an attempt to figure out what the two said to each other, the Daily Mail commissioned a lip reader to interpret Lopez' words. This person claimed that the singer said, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated."
The lip reader further claimed that Affleck answered, "I might."
Meanwhile, amateur lip readers on Twitter believe Lopez actually said, "Sit straight."
The viral video of Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck at the Grammy Awards 2023Their fans have read their lips and some people said that Jennifer is saying to Ben: Sit straight. pic.twitter.com/Gwl8vmlcttFebruary 6, 2023
Let's all pause a second here to reconvene. I want to emphasize that we can't know for sure what happened during that exchange, nor the words the spouses exchanged.
Also, there are a ton of reasons why things could have looked tense between the two, including the possibility that they were actually completely fine and we're all making a mountain out of a mole hill.
Anyway, in case you didn't follow the couple's love story as disturbingly closely as I did, they made headlines in mid-2021 when they reconnected almost two decades after their separation, then rapidly became engaged and married in 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
It's Not Too Early to Start Thinking About Festival Fashion
Get inspired for your trip to the desert.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
This Magic Concealer Is My Holy Grail
It works like magic on pimples, under the eyes, *and* around the face.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Jewelry Trend Report You Need Ahead of Spring
Super-sized pearls, summer camp-core, and more.
By Emma Childs
-
Taylor Swift Was Ex Harry Styles' Most Enthusiastic Fan During the Grammys
This is lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Denied She's Dating Drew Taggart in Since-Deleted Post
She implied they're just friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Her Rumored New Boyfriend Went on a Cute Bowling Date
So happy for them.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are "Planning for a Real Future Together," Source Says
So sweet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
I love these two.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Eva Mendes' Tattoo Suggests She and Ryan Gosling Might Be Married
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"
She has some pretty sound advice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears "Jennifer & Ben" Necklace in Throwback Photos
Cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn