Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys, But He "Chose Not to Change His Expression," Seat Filler Reveals

If you're reading this, I'm assuming you're aware that Ben Affleck's apparent misery at Sunday's Grammys quickly spread around the internet, instantly becoming a classic meme.
But while one lip reader assumed that Affleck's lack of enthusiasm started something of a tiff between the actor and his wife Jennifer Lopez, a seat filler who was at their table for part of the night has revealed that they actually thought it was funny.
"J. Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you, and he was like, 'Oh God, this again,'" TikTok user AlmostAnna revealed.
"Like, he knew during the performance that he was a meme. Like, he knew and he also chose just not to change his expression, like I love how unbothered that is."
Beyond Affleck's nonchalance, the seat filler also set the record straight about any tension the whole thing might have caused between the famous spouses.
"So I know that she was, like, on her phone and saw it, and was like, 'Honey, this is so funny, like, look at this,' and he was like, 'Jesus Christ,'" she added.
"But they were super lovey-dovey, like, their hands were always intertwined, like, I don't know how to describe it, but they just were. So it wasn't like, 'Oh my God, this is gonna lead to divorce,' like, they were cute.
"Also they left early and Ben, like, took the skirt of her dress and lifted it up too much, and J. Lo was like, 'Honey!' It was really silly."
Silly is good, I'd say.
