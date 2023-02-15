Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos to Show Their "Commitment" to Each Other

Marriage is a pretty good way to signal commitment to your romantic partner, but for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, getting hitched wasn't quite enough.
The famous lovebirds decided to further seal their bond by getting tattoos dedicated to each other for Valentine's Day, and J. Lo showed off their new ink over on Instagram.
The Shotgun Wedding star shared a mirror selfie of herself in a crop top, with her new tattoo on full display: an infinity sign with a Cupid's arrow running through it and "Jennifer" and "Ben" written around the outline, nestled at the top of her ribcage.
The next pic she shared was one of her filmmaker husband which was part of a WSJ Mag photo shoot, followed by what appears to be Affleck's own tattoo: two crossed arrows with the initials J and B, possibly on his calf, though it's too zoomed in to tell.
Lopez then shared a bunch of photos of the two of them sweetly cozying up to each other, including two from the first round of their relationship in the early 2000s.
She captioned the post, "Commitment
"Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…)
"#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow"
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
This comes after Bennifer made headlines thanks to Affleck's seemingly unimpressed face at the Grammys, which quickly became a meme.
One source explained away Affleck's lack of enthusiasm that night, saying, "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired. He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
