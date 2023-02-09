Ben Affleck "Wasn't His Usual Self" at the Grammys, A Source Explains

Sooo, Ben Affleck didn't have the best time at the Grammys on Sunday, as painted all over his face.
But before you go and read too much into it, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the very understandable reason why Affleck might have looked a little less than enthusiastic that night.
"Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the source explained. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."
While Affleck's lack of enthusiasm may have caused a little tension between him and Jennifer Lopez, the source said that Lopez very much understood why Affleck wasn't at 100 percent.
"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from," they said. "Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."
The insider also said that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time.
"She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home."
These comments are in line with revelations from a seat filler who was sat at the couple's table for part of the night.
She said, "they were super lovey-dovey, like, their hands were always intertwined, like, I don't know how to describe it, but they just were. So it wasn't like, 'Oh my God, this is gonna lead to divorce,' like, they were cute."
Cute cute cute.
