Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Prepares For a Bridgerton-Themed Birthday Party Featuring a Horse-Drawn Carriage

Jennifer Lopez is preparing to mark her 55th birthday in style...Bridgerton style, that is.

According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, the singer and actress was knee-deep in pre-birthday preparation (and possibly a pre-birthday celebration) on Saturday, June 20, as it "appeared that she was gearing up to throw her party a bit early over the weekend" in the Hamptons.

"A large van full of flowers could be spotted arriving at her party venue, where a horse and buggy also appeared to have been hired for the occasion," the publication reports, adding that a truck from "the luxury furniture brand Serena & Lily" was also spotted in the vicinity.

The van suggests that in addition to a horse-drawn carriage and plenty. of flowers, Lopez is likely renting some upscale furniture for the celebratory affair.

Lopez has not posted any pictures or info about the alleged event online, but did share a somewhat-cryptic message on Instagram along with a few joyful selfies.

"Today is gonna be a great day," Lopez captioned the Saturday post. " 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️."

Lopez has been enjoying some quality solo-time as rumors regarding her marriage to Ben Affleck continue to swirl. Earlier this year, she spent time in Italy sans her husband, enjoying some local shops and buying a dress that prompted one shop owner to name the garment after her.

Lopez also reportedly celebrated her second wedding anniversary without her husband and as the pair reportedly continue to focus on their loved ones.

“Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight . “Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.”

The same source told the publication that the pair are "trying to be present for themselves" in a way that will be "positive...for their kids."

The couple is also reportedly "trying to be as amicable as possible."

Lopez and Affleck have officially listed their $68 million martial home and are looking to sell the Beverly Hills estate they reportedly spent two years trying to find.

According to Josh Flagg—one of the country's "most successful and sought-after Beverly Hills luxury real estate agents, according to his website— Lopez and Affleck "really want to move the property" because they are listing the home "relatively close to what they paid for it."