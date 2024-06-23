Italian Clothing Store Names Dress "The Jennifer Lopez" After the Singer's Vacation Visit

Even on her time off, Jennifer Lopez is influencing the fashion world one overseas shopping trip at a time.

During her solo Italian summer vacation, Lopez reportedly shopped at a local Italian handmade clothing store and purchased a dress, People is exclusively reporting. After the singer and actress made her purchase, the shop decided to name the dress after the superstar.

According to an employee who spoke to the outlet, the store owner decided to rename the white and gold ensemble "The Jennifer Lopez."

“It’s already becoming a summer trend,” the employee told People in an exclusive interview. “People are constantly asking for it.”

According to the same employee, Lopez "was really enjoying herself" during her outing.

"When she heard music by Geolier (an Italian rapper) being played, she started dancing,” the insider continued. “We all looked at her, she is so beautiful. It was so cute, her dancing.”

Jennifer Lopez in Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA)

“She was happy, she was radiant and she danced,” the employee continued. “It was great to have her with us. She appeared very calm and relaxed—above all, happy. You could tell she was happy as she was all smiles.”

Lopez is enjoying her Italian getaway after canceling her summer tour in the middle of disappointing ticket sales and ongoing rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck . While a self-described workaholic, in a previous interview with Travel + Leisure Lopez said that Italy is her go-to vacation destination. While he has traveled to the country previously with her husband of nearly two years, this time she is visiting Italy sans Affleck.

During her trip, Lopez has been fully embracing the minimalist girl summer uniform —recently, the entrepreneur was spotted wearing a matching two-piece set featuring splashes of multi-color illustrations, including street style's reigning an oversize button-down best resembling the relaxed shirt trend and a pair of matching, oversized boxer shorts .

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Lopez also wore an all-white, low-cut one-piece swimsuit from Bali-based swimwear and lingerie brand Gooseberry Intimates. The brand's So Chic one-piece suit in white values at just $99—an affordable option for those of us who can't afford an Italian getaway.

Hollywood A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner , and Sydney Sweeney , as well as Blake Lively , Vanessa Hudgens, Khloe Kardashian and Olivia Munn have also been known to wear the same affordable brand.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer has also been sporting the "less-is-more" style back in the states. During a recent shopping spree with her children, Lopez wore a pair of baggy, high-waisted khaki pants paired with a simple white tank.