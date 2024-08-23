Jennifer Lopez Once Made Heart-Breaking Comments About Why She Thought She and Ben Affleck Would Never Split Again

Jennifer Lopez made comments about Ben Affleck in February 2022 that are totally devastating in hindsight.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a cover story at the time, less than a year after the two rekindled their early 2000s romance, Lopez explained why she thought they would never break up again.

"I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed," the superstar told the magazine. "We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives—what to share, what not to share—is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured during their first-time-around romance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Aug. 20, 2024, the "Jenny From the Block" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony. They had gotten engaged shortly after her Rolling Stone interview was published, in April 2022, and tied the know for the first time in Las Vegas in July of that year.

Unfortunately, the split came as a surprise to absolutely no one, given that divorce rumors had been going around for months before Lopez filed court documents. They had also put their marital home on the market just a year after originally purchasing it, and spent much of the summer in different countries and on different coasts.

The two originally dated after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2002, and got engaged very quickly after that, though they would eventually postpone the wedding in 2003 and break up in 2004. At the time, they cited the excessive public attention their relationship was getting as having put too much pressure on them and having eventually lead to their separation.

Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twin Max and Emme, 16, and Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

