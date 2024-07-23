Some people have appointment TV. I have Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons bike ride outfits and her favorite shoe trend du jour.

Just like Love Island, J.Lo shows up on my feed at the same time (late afternoon) and the same place (in the Hamptons) every day, in storylines that only increase in can't-look-away quality. And by storylines, I mean the narrative in her style. Over the past week, Jennifer Lopez has taken Hamptons bike rides while wearing exponentially breezier outfits. First, a Chanel T-shirt and microshorts. Then, the overalls trend, in paint-splattered white by Ralph Lauren. Today, July 23, a Hamptons floral skirt set by Misa and fisherman sandals.

Jennifer Lopez went for another Hamptons bike ride on Tuesday, July 22, this time in a matching skirt set by Misa and her new favorite shoe trend: espadrille fisherman sandals. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

On each Hamptons bike ride, Lopez has looked even freer and more relaxed than the one before. Leaving the heavy, rare Hermès bags back at her vacation home must take a literal weight off her shoulders. The "On the Floor" singer's July 23 outfit was especially romantic, with an off-the-shoulder crop top and flowing maxi skirt, both coated in black and white florals.

J.Lo isn't just rolling into an unbothered and unburdened era on her bicycle, amid rumors of separation from her husband, Ben Affleck. She's also test-driving new shoe trends. The singer-slash-actress-slash-glossy-lip-lover also wore a platform espadrille twist on the fisherman sandal trend. Her glamorous riff on the nautical footwear taking over street style this summer came courtesy of Dior, with three buckles climbing up over her ankles and a literally elevated espadrille sole.

"Favorite trends" aren't born overnight, and Jennifer Lopez has made a point of pedal-testing her hybrid sandals. Days ago, she wore the same platform Dior espadrilles on another bike ride—that time with a low-cut white dress and oversize sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez first wore her Dior sandals on a bike ride a few days ago, with an easygoing white dress and oversize shades. (Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons outfits could cumulatively supply the entire costume department for a Sag Harbor set piece by Nancy Meyers. In addition to her many, many bike ride 'fits, Lopez has also gone on dress shopping sprees in town while wearing ruffled maxi dresses and tiny micro-mini shorts. Those outfits have come with less practical footwear than her caged fisherman sandals—a flimsy flip flop here, a sky-high wedge sandal there. She's also gotten her workout time in, wrapping up in a cardigan resembling a blanket for her Hamptons gym sessions with color-coordinating Allbirds sneakers to match.

By this time tomorrow, Lopez probably will probably cycle past the staked-out paparazzi in another effortless summer outfit—the kind designed for feeling the wind in her hair or the rain on her skin. I'll pass the time between now and then by shopping a matching set like hers, in pursuit of the same relaxed feeling.

