Jennifer Lopez Levels Up Her Hamptons Floral Skirt Set With Her New Favorite Shoe Trend

Her easygoing flip flops are nowhere to be seen.

Jennifer Lopez on a bike wearing a Misa Los Angeles Hamptons floral skirt set and a pair of fisherman espadrille sandals
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

Some people have appointment TV. I have Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons bike ride outfits and her favorite shoe trend du jour.

Just like Love Island, J.Lo shows up on my feed at the same time (late afternoon) and the same place (in the Hamptons) every day, in storylines that only increase in can't-look-away quality. And by storylines, I mean the narrative in her style. Over the past week, Jennifer Lopez has taken Hamptons bike rides while wearing exponentially breezier outfits. First, a Chanel T-shirt and microshorts. Then, the overalls trend, in paint-splattered white by Ralph Lauren. Today, July 23, a Hamptons floral skirt set by Misa and fisherman sandals.

Jennifer Lopez rides her bike in the Hamptons wearing a black and white floral set by Misa with black sunglasses and fisherman sandals

Jennifer Lopez went for another Hamptons bike ride on Tuesday, July 22, this time in a matching skirt set by Misa and her new favorite shoe trend: espadrille fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Alba Top - Misa Los Angeles
Misa Los Angeles Alba Top

Yelena Skirt - Misa Los Angeles
Misa Los Angeles Yelena Skirt

54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

On each Hamptons bike ride, Lopez has looked even freer and more relaxed than the one before. Leaving the heavy, rare Hermès bags back at her vacation home must take a literal weight off her shoulders. The "On the Floor" singer's July 23 outfit was especially romantic, with an off-the-shoulder crop top and flowing maxi skirt, both coated in black and white florals.

J.Lo isn't just rolling into an unbothered and unburdened era on her bicycle, amid rumors of separation from her husband, Ben Affleck. She's also test-driving new shoe trends. The singer-slash-actress-slash-glossy-lip-lover also wore a platform espadrille twist on the fisherman sandal trend. Her glamorous riff on the nautical footwear taking over street style this summer came courtesy of Dior, with three buckles climbing up over her ankles and a literally elevated espadrille sole.

Dior Diorriviera Marine Sandal
Dioriviera Dior Marine Sandal

"Favorite trends" aren't born overnight, and Jennifer Lopez has made a point of pedal-testing her hybrid sandals. Days ago, she wore the same platform Dior espadrilles on another bike ride—that time with a low-cut white dress and oversize sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez a white deep V-neck dress with matching fisherman espadrille sandals in the Hamptons July 2024

Jennifer Lopez first wore her Dior sandals on a bike ride a few days ago, with an easygoing white dress and oversize shades.

(Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Jennifer Lopez's Hamptons outfits could cumulatively supply the entire costume department for a Sag Harbor set piece by Nancy Meyers. In addition to her many, many bike ride 'fits, Lopez has also gone on dress shopping sprees in town while wearing ruffled maxi dresses and tiny micro-mini shorts. Those outfits have come with less practical footwear than her caged fisherman sandals—a flimsy flip flop here, a sky-high wedge sandal there. She's also gotten her workout time in, wrapping up in a cardigan resembling a blanket for her Hamptons gym sessions with color-coordinating Allbirds sneakers to match.

By this time tomorrow, Lopez probably will probably cycle past the staked-out paparazzi in another effortless summer outfit—the kind designed for feeling the wind in her hair or the rain on her skin. I'll pass the time between now and then by shopping a matching set like hers, in pursuit of the same relaxed feeling.

Shop Matching Sets and Fisherman Espadrilles Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Lexi Camisole
L'AGENCE Lexi Camisole

Zeta Long Skirt
L'AGENCE Zeta Long Skirt

Paloma Espadrille Platform Fisherman Sandal
Barbour Paloma Espadrille Platform Fisherman Sandal

Robbie Linen Two Piece
Reformation Robbie Linen Two Piece

Thalis Espadrilles
Naguisa Thalis Espadrilles

X Free-Est Cooler in Capri Set
Free People X Free-Est Cooler in Capri Set

X Castaner Espadrille Fisherman Sandals
AGS X CASTANER Espadrille Fisherman Sandals

Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

