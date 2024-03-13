Jennifer Lopez Cancels the Final Seven Shows of Her ‘This Is Me…Now’ Tour with No Explanation

Fans are reeling after Jennifer Lopez suddenly canceled several stops on her “This Is Me…Now” tour, without providing an explanation.
Tickets went on sale just two weeks ago, and seven shows have been canceled with zero communication as to why: Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston—shows all set to take place from the date range of August 20 to 31—were called off, and no reschedule dates were offered, per Ticketmaster. Lopez didn’t make an official statement on the multiple cancellations but did post the revised tour schedule on her Instagram Story today. The U.S. leg of the tour now concludes on August 17 in her hometown of New York City.
The tour supports Lopez’s album of the same name, released last month, which is a follow-up to her 2002 record This Is Me…Then. In addition to the album, a film of the same name debuted on Amazon Prime on February 16, and a documentary about the experience, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told, followed on February 27. Lopez self-funded the entire project, spending $20 million of her own money to see the idea come to light.
The album This Is Me…Now—her first solo album in 10 years—peaked at No. 38 before dropping off the Billboard 200 charts, “becoming Lopez’s least successful release to date,” Us Weekly reports. “Fans have speculated that the recent cancellation of several tour dates corresponds to a lack of ticket sales following her low-charting album.”
Lopez told Jimmy Fallon last month that the album could be her last: “This project took so much out of me,” she said. “You know, you are so obsessed with something, and you can’t stop, it’s just like every detail and everything. It’s just draining, and you’re like, ‘This is it. This is my last hurrah. I’m done!’”
Of the tour, “Of all the albums I’ve ever made, I feel like this one is really ready for the stage because of the Amazon Original that I did with it,” Lopez said in the same appearance. “It’s ready. All the choreography, everything’s ready to go”—except, apparently, to seven cities left wondering what happened.
The tour kicks off June 26 in Orlando.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
