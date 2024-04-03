As Ticket Sales Underperform for Her “This Is Me…Now” Tour, Jennifer Lopez Rebrands It to Celebrate Her Entire 30-Year Career in Music

Ticket sales for Jennifer Lopez’s “This Is Me…Now” tour this summer haven’t matched up to what they were projected to be; Marie Claire reported that these low numbers were likely the cause of Lopez canceling the final seven shows of the tour in August, affecting Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston.
As ticket sales for the tour stagnate, Lopez is apparently rebranding the effort, Variety reports, changing the name of the tour from “This Is Me…Now” to “This Is Me…Live | The Greatest Hits,” putting less emphasis on her latest album, This Is Me…Now, released in February, and more focus on Lopez’s entire body of work, spanning 30 years. (Her first album, On the 6, turns 30 years old in June.)
“The latest rebrand suggests a pivot from a tour focusing on the new album’s songs to one spanning her discography, a move that may entice listeners who didn’t connect with her latest material,” Variety reports.
Upon its February release, the outlet reports that This Is Me…Now “struggled to find an audience, selling 14,000 copies its first week. While the album did debut atop the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart due to 11,000 in physical sales, it arrived at No. 38 on the Billboard 200, becoming the second of her nine studio albums to bow outside the top 10.”
The album was a 20-years-later followup to 2002’s This Is Me…Then, and was one part of a self-financed $20 million multimedia project, including the album, the tour, and two films—This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
Variety described the endeavor as an examination of “Lopez’s life as a serial romantic” following her second chance relationship with Ben Affleck, who she married in 2022, two decades after they were first engaged and ultimately split back in the early aughts.
“This Is Me…Live | The Greatest Hits” is Lopez’s first tour in five years, and could be her last. Lopez told Jimmy Fallon “This project took so much out of me,” she said. “You know, you are so obsessed with something, and you can’t stop, it’s just like every detail and everything. It’s just draining, and you’re like, ‘This is it. This is my last hurrah. I’m done!’”
The newly rebranded tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
