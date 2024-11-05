Jennifer Lopez' Sister Lynda Poses With Violet Affleck at Yale

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be divorcing, but their respective families are still just as close as they were.

Exhibit A: Jennifer's sister Lynda Lopez just visited Ben's daughter Violet Affleck at Yale University, where the 18-year-old started this fall.

Over on Instagram, the journalist and author who is the younger sister to the superstar posted a sweet selfie with Violet, both of them posing on Yale's autumnal campus in New Haven, Connecticut. Lynda also shared two other beautiful pictures of the university, and captioned the post, "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!"

Lynda's sister Jennifer's close relationship with Violet is well documented—with the two known to have hung out on multiple occasions after Bennifer's official date of separation.

As divorce rumors were running rampant, the "Jenny From the Block" singer attended Violet's grad party at her mom Jennifer Garner's house in late May, arriving with the Gone Girl actor and leaving alone.

Then, while the JLo Beauty founder was vacationing in the Hamptons over the summer (sans Ben), Violet came to stay with her famous stepmom. At the time, one source told Entertainment Tonight that the Tender Bar actor found Jennifer and Violet's closeness "tricky."

Meanwhile, Violet shipping off for her freshman year at the prestigious institution was a big deal for the whole Garner-Affleck-Lopez clan. Just days before Ben and Jennifer's divorce became public knowledge, one source told People that the movie producer was "very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," adding, "It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks."

Jennifer filed for divorce on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage and months of breakup rumors, citing the official date of separation as April 26.

Since then, it's been very clear that both exes remain committed to their relationships with the other's children, as was evident when Ben, Jennifer, and some of their respective kids stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles together in mid-September.

Ben is dad to Violet, Fin, and Samuel, while Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.