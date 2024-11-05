Jennifer Lopez' Sister Lynda Poses With Violet Affleck at Yale
The two families are clearly still close.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be divorcing, but their respective families are still just as close as they were.
Exhibit A: Jennifer's sister Lynda Lopez just visited Ben's daughter Violet Affleck at Yale University, where the 18-year-old started this fall.
Over on Instagram, the journalist and author who is the younger sister to the superstar posted a sweet selfie with Violet, both of them posing on Yale's autumnal campus in New Haven, Connecticut. Lynda also shared two other beautiful pictures of the university, and captioned the post, "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!"
A post shared by Lynda Lopez (@lyndalopez08)
A photo posted by on
Lynda's sister Jennifer's close relationship with Violet is well documented—with the two known to have hung out on multiple occasions after Bennifer's official date of separation.
As divorce rumors were running rampant, the "Jenny From the Block" singer attended Violet's grad party at her mom Jennifer Garner's house in late May, arriving with the Gone Girl actor and leaving alone.
Then, while the JLo Beauty founder was vacationing in the Hamptons over the summer (sans Ben), Violet came to stay with her famous stepmom. At the time, one source told Entertainment Tonight that the Tender Bar actor found Jennifer and Violet's closeness "tricky."
Meanwhile, Violet shipping off for her freshman year at the prestigious institution was a big deal for the whole Garner-Affleck-Lopez clan. Just days before Ben and Jennifer's divorce became public knowledge, one source told People that the movie producer was "very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," adding, "It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jennifer filed for divorce on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage and months of breakup rumors, citing the official date of separation as April 26.
Since then, it's been very clear that both exes remain committed to their relationships with the other's children, as was evident when Ben, Jennifer, and some of their respective kids stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles together in mid-September.
Ben is dad to Violet, Fin, and Samuel, while Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'The Diplomat' Season 2 Ends With a Shocking Death and Major Power Shift—Here's What It Means
Kate Wyler has herself a new enemy.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rihanna Showed Off Her Glossy Waves With The Blunt Bob of My Dreams
Fall hair inspiration at its finest.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
My Favorite Parisian Perfume Is Giving Unbothered Rich Girl
Sophisticated, never stuffy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez "Spectacular" Amid Divorce
There's clearly still a lot of love between them.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Can't Seem to Sell Their $68 Million Mansion
Time for a new realtor?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Show Up Together at the Same Event as Jennifer Lopez
The friendly exes arrived together while J.Lo separately attended the community event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
J.Lo Is Over Ben. She's Into Oscar Now.
Jennifer Lopez is planning a major comeback for 2025, and she's aiming high.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Ben Affleck Gets Back to Work Amid Jennifer Lopez' Revelations About Their Divorce
And he broke out his best orange fall plaid.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Admits Social Media Comments About Her Life Can Sting: "I’m Not Teflon"
"I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Split Did "Almost Take Me Out for Good" the Second Time
She doesn't regret any of the lessons she's learned.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck's Longtime Friend Kevin Smith Praises Him Amid Divorce: "Just the Goods"
Smith is super loyal to the 'Gone Girl' star.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published