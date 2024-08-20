Ben Affleck Is "Very Focused" on Daughter Violet Starting College as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Rage On
The 18-year-old starts at Yale imminently.
Ben Affleck has a lot on his plate even as his marriage with Jennifer Lopez continues to go through a tricky period.
Amid the actor's various responsibilities right now, one source claims getting his eldest daughter Violet Affleck, 18, ready for college is the most important thing in his life at the moment.
Ben "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," the source tells People. "It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks."
Violet, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (along with her siblings Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12), will be attending Yale University in the fall, having recently graduated from high school.
Even though Ben and Lopez are still being hit by divorce rumors, and have been living separately for months now, the This Is Me...Now singer is reportedly still very much involved in her stepkids' life.
"Just because [J.Lo is] not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," a source told People recently after the star spent time at Affleck's rental home in L.A. earlier this month, and hung out with Violet, Fin and Samuel.
"She always cared about them," the source went on. "She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."
Lopez also attended Violet's graduation party at Garner's house in May, which marked one of the small handful of times she and Ben have been spotted out together since divorce rumors began sprouting up in mid-May.
Unfortunately, the JLo Beauty founder's closeness with Violet is apparently "tricky" for Ben.
"Ben certainly doesn’t want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
