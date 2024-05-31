Jennifer Lopez Attends Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet's Grad Party, Leaves Alone Afterwards

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are there for each other's children, even amid rumors of marital strife.

As such, Lopez made a point to be present for Ben's daughter Violet Affleck's high school graduation party on Thursday.

The Atlas actress and Gone Girl star were spotted arriving together to Violet's party, held at her mom Jennifer Garner's house in Los Angeles. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Ben could be seen carrying a rectangular wicker basket with pink tissue paper sticking out of it—presumably holding grad gifts for Violet inside.

Lopez, as for her, looked radiant in a floral, strapless, tea-length dress with a V neckline and a black belt. She paired it with clear high-heeled sandals, large square sunglasses, and a gold heart pendant.

Before this, the couple hadn't been seen together in two weeks, when they were photographed in a car.

But their grad party reunion appears to have been short-lived, as subsequent photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Lopez eventually leaving alone.

The This Is Me...Now singer and her husband left in a car together (a black Cadillac, if that means anything to you), heading to Ben's current rented home in L.A. But as soon as they got to the house, per the Mail, Lopez apparently left again, this time alone with her assistant—making it seem like the couple were planning to spend the night apart.

Ben reportedly left their marital home several weeks ago, as the two face challenges in their relationship. Though neither has addressed the divorce rumors directly, many anonymous insiders have weighed in on the situation. The spouses are believed to be experiencing ongoing issues in their marriage, though are reportedly not separating as it stands.

The two rekindled their relationship in 2021, 17 years after they first broke it off. They tied the knot in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After they separated in 2004, Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, 16.

Ben married Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The 13 Going on 30 actress shared her emotional reaction to Violet's latest milestone last week, writing on Instagram alongside a series of tearful pictures, "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

Fellow famous moms Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Lacey Chabert and Julianne Moore all took to the comments to share how much they ~get~ what Garner was going through.