Jennifer Lopez Is Back In Italy, Where She Once Honeymooned with Ben Affleck—But This Time, She’s Solo

Jennifer Lopez has said in the past that she’s “not a big vacation person”—after all, this woman works a lot—but Lopez has said before that she loves Italy, telling Travel + Leisure last year that “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she said.

So, on the heels of her canceled summer tour—scheduled to run from June to August—Lopez jetted off to, you guessed it, Italy for some R and R, People reports. Her husband, Ben Affleck, apparently didn’t join her for the vacation, as Lopez was photographed on a boat in Italy, wearing a cream-colored bandeau top, multicolored shorts, and gold peep-toe heels sans anyone resembling her husband. She also, per People, carried a Christian Dior Hat Basket Bag and wore gold sunglasses and, while she wasn’t alone, none of those in her entourage were her husband of just shy of two years. (The couple will celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary on July 16—well, hopefully.)

Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and, the next month, in front of family and friends at Affleck's estate in Georgia (seen here). (Image credit: Instagram)

Speaking of hope, there was that in droves after Lopez posted a photo of Affleck for Father’s Day this past Sunday—curiously, a shot from Affleck’s 2001 film Pearl Harbor—and called him “our hero.” (Affleck is dad to kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Though Lopez and Affleck have enjoyed Italy together in the past—they honeymooned in 2022 in Milan and Lake Como, took a birthday trip to Capri, and last summer visited Italy again together—he seemed to be a no show this time as divorce seems more and more likely for the pair.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source told Us Weekly . As the two attempt to sell their $61 million Beverly Hills marital home—purchased just last year—“Jennifer is distraught,” they said. “She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it.” Meanwhile, “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention,” they added. “He’s been through this before, and it doesn’t faze him.”

Lopez and Affleck on a boat in happier times (and not on her current solo trip to Italy). (Image credit: Instagram)

A second source told Us Weekly that “It has been really hard for her, and she is trying to figure out her next act,” and yet another source told the outlet that “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

As their marriage remains in limbo, Lopez is in Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast, Page Six reports, and she was “with several friends who were close by her side, both on land and on the water,” according to Entertainment Tonight . The Daily Mail reports that Lopez “feels like she did all she could to salvage her marriage,” the outlet writes, citing a music industry source as saying that “Jenny has had enough, and she really tried, but she can do no more,” they said. “It’s not getting any better—it’s worse.”

Unfortunately, the couple making it to their second wedding anniversary next month feels less and less likely, though we hope we're wrong. (Image credit: Instagram)

She is now “trying to make the best” of her time by focusing on Max and Emme and on her career. “She is excited about going on tour next year when her personal life is on calmer ground and she can connect with her fans,” they said. “She will take her tribe with her and make the most of it.”

But first? Italy.