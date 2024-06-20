Not even a vacation along the Italian coastline can convince Jennifer Lopez to take a day off from her high-low styling.

In Eat, Pray, Love style, Lopez sailed into the start of her Italian girl summer wearing a breezy matching set on vacation, on Wednesday, June 19. The co-ords were yellow with splashes of multi-color illustrations, including street style's reigning relaxed shirt trend (an oversize button-down) and matching bottoms (a pair of boxer shorts).

Jennifer Lopez relaxes aboard a boat in Italy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Exact credits for her vacation outfit weren't immediately available at press time, but fashion obsessives were able to clock the oversize tote bag hanging nonchalantly from her arm. Instead of an Amalfi Coast-ified Birkin, she carried a wicker Dior tote bag retailing for $6,400.

Lopez also worked OOO-appropriate takes on her signature accessories into her seaside outfit. She swapped her usual oversize sunglasses by Chloé for a tinted Bottega Veneta pair (when in Italy!) and stepped into sky-high platform sandals that looked a few shades darker than her typical Elie Saabs.

Between the unbuttoned matching set revealing a bandeau bralette underneath and the relaxed (for J.Lo) raffia bag, this little peek into Lopez's vacation style showed the singer at her most at ease, style-wise. In recent weeks, as rumors have swirled about the state of her marriage with Ben Affleck—and photographers have followed her every movement—her personal style has been noticeably more subdued and buttoned-up than usual. To stop by her stepson Sam Affleck's graduation, she wore a prim-and-proper scalloped white shift dress by Valentino. For lunch with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, she dressed in her power-meal best with a linen suit. Even when she's worn casual denim, she's styled it up with crisp white shirts and plaid blazers. At the same time, she's also branched out from her collection of rare Birkin bags to carry elegant styles from Jacquemus, Chanel, and Gucci instead.

Anyone in fashion can tell you that vacation isn't vacation without the most at-ease version of their personal style packed in their carry-on. But for Jennifer Lopez to be true to her wardrobe instincts, there can't not be a high-low moment.

