Jennifer Lopez Starts Her Italian Girl Summer in a Breezy Matching Set and $6,400 Dior Basket Bag
She's the blueprint for solo traveler style on a trip to Portofino, Italy.
Not even a vacation along the Italian coastline can convince Jennifer Lopez to take a day off from her high-low styling.
In Eat, Pray, Love style, Lopez sailed into the start of her Italian girl summer wearing a breezy matching set on vacation, on Wednesday, June 19. The co-ords were yellow with splashes of multi-color illustrations, including street style's reigning relaxed shirt trend (an oversize button-down) and matching bottoms (a pair of boxer shorts).
Exact credits for her vacation outfit weren't immediately available at press time, but fashion obsessives were able to clock the oversize tote bag hanging nonchalantly from her arm. Instead of an Amalfi Coast-ified Birkin, she carried a wicker Dior tote bag retailing for $6,400.
Lopez also worked OOO-appropriate takes on her signature accessories into her seaside outfit. She swapped her usual oversize sunglasses by Chloé for a tinted Bottega Veneta pair (when in Italy!) and stepped into sky-high platform sandals that looked a few shades darker than her typical Elie Saabs.
Between the unbuttoned matching set revealing a bandeau bralette underneath and the relaxed (for J.Lo) raffia bag, this little peek into Lopez's vacation style showed the singer at her most at ease, style-wise. In recent weeks, as rumors have swirled about the state of her marriage with Ben Affleck—and photographers have followed her every movement—her personal style has been noticeably more subdued and buttoned-up than usual. To stop by her stepson Sam Affleck's graduation, she wore a prim-and-proper scalloped white shift dress by Valentino. For lunch with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, she dressed in her power-meal best with a linen suit. Even when she's worn casual denim, she's styled it up with crisp white shirts and plaid blazers. At the same time, she's also branched out from her collection of rare Birkin bags to carry elegant styles from Jacquemus, Chanel, and Gucci instead.
Anyone in fashion can tell you that vacation isn't vacation without the most at-ease version of their personal style packed in their carry-on. But for Jennifer Lopez to be true to her wardrobe instincts, there can't not be a high-low moment.
Shop Matching Sets and Basket Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Get in, Luxury Lover—We're Shopping Resale This Summer
Sponsor Content Created With eBay
By Natalie Gray Herder Published
-
Kevin Hart Is Brave Enough to Ask Ben Affleck About His “Resting B— Face,” and Affleck Actually Has an Understandable Explanation for It
He’d also prefer we call it something other than RBF, thank you very much—and Affleck’s got a suggestion at the ready.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Internet’s Bias-Cut Debate Is More Nuanced Than You Think
We break down the technique that has Fashion Twitter and -Tok in such a tizzy.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Anne Hathaway Pairs Jennifer Lopez's Beloved Birkin With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Mesh Flats
The idea of them both will make you want to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Owns Summer's Relaxed Boxer Shorts Trend, Becomes the Coolest Mom on the Playground
Easy, breezy, boxer shorts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Subtly Match in Pink at the Royal Ascot Day 2
Even their fascinators are coordinating.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Gigi Hadid Puts a Supermodel Twist on Four Anti-Trend Summer Essentials
The supermodel skips the microtrends for the essentials instead.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Wears the Viral Scarf Top Trend With Nothing But Floral Underwear
...and floral briefs in place of pants.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Wears Back-to-Back Patterned Summer Dresses at Cannes Lions Festival
We'll take them both.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot Outfits Breathe New Life Into Spring Pastels
The duo synched up in pastel dresses.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Céline Dion Makes Her Grand Red Carpet Comeback in a Head-to-Toe White Outfit
With celebrity stylist Law Roach jumping out of retirement to style the Canadian singer.
By India Roby Published