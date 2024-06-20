Jennifer Lopez Starts Her Italian Girl Summer in a Breezy Matching Set and $6,400 Dior Basket Bag

She's the blueprint for solo traveler style on a trip to Portofino, Italy.

Jennifer Lopez in Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

Not even a vacation along the Italian coastline can convince Jennifer Lopez to take a day off from her high-low styling.

In Eat, Pray, Love style, Lopez sailed into the start of her Italian girl summer wearing a breezy matching set on vacation, on Wednesday, June 19. The co-ords were yellow with splashes of multi-color illustrations, including street style's reigning relaxed shirt trend (an oversize button-down) and matching bottoms (a pair of boxer shorts).

Jennifer Lopez in a matching set on vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lopez relaxes aboard a boat in Italy.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Exact credits for her vacation outfit weren't immediately available at press time, but fashion obsessives were able to clock the oversize tote bag hanging nonchalantly from her arm. Instead of an Amalfi Coast-ified Birkin, she carried a wicker Dior tote bag retailing for $6,400.

a model wearing a yellow striped matching beach set
Mother The Camp Champ Top

crochet shorts worn by a model in front of a plain backdrop with flip flops
Mother High Waisted Blissful Bootie Short

Dior Hat Basket Bag
Dior Hat Basket Bag

Lopez also worked OOO-appropriate takes on her signature accessories into her seaside outfit. She swapped her usual oversize sunglasses by Chloé for a tinted Bottega Veneta pair (when in Italy!) and stepped into sky-high platform sandals that looked a few shades darker than her typical Elie Saabs.

Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses

Fulvia 120 Raffia Platform Sandals
Castañer Fulvia 120 Raffia Platform Sandals

Between the unbuttoned matching set revealing a bandeau bralette underneath and the relaxed (for J.Lo) raffia bag, this little peek into Lopez's vacation style showed the singer at her most at ease, style-wise. In recent weeks, as rumors have swirled about the state of her marriage with Ben Affleck—and photographers have followed her every movement—her personal style has been noticeably more subdued and buttoned-up than usual. To stop by her stepson Sam Affleck's graduation, she wore a prim-and-proper scalloped white shift dress by Valentino. For lunch with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck, she dressed in her power-meal best with a linen suit. Even when she's worn casual denim, she's styled it up with crisp white shirts and plaid blazers. At the same time, she's also branched out from her collection of rare Birkin bags to carry elegant styles from Jacquemus, Chanel, and Gucci instead.

Anyone in fashion can tell you that vacation isn't vacation without the most at-ease version of their personal style packed in their carry-on. But for Jennifer Lopez to be true to her wardrobe instincts, there can't not be a high-low moment.

Shop Matching Sets and Basket Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Georgiana Shorts Set
Andamane Georgiana Shorts Set

The Large Handwoven Straw Crossbody Basket Tote
Madewell The Large Handwoven Straw Crossbody Basket Tote

Show Me Your Mumu Parker Button Down
Show Me Your Mumu Parker Button Down

Show Me Your Mumu Hendrix Shorts
Show Me Your Mumu Hendrix Shorts

+ Net Sustain Tokyo Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
Demellier Net Sustain Tokyo Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

