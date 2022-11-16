Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012, which means they recently celebrated 10 years of marriage.
The 7th Heaven actress appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to discuss turning 40 and being married for a decade, and she had so much wonderful life and love wisdom to impart.
First of all, the hosts asked Biel about hers and Timberlake's decision to do a vow renewal for their 10-year anniversary.
"We did! I mean, that kind of sounds... big deal, right, a vow renewal. It was not," she explained.
"It was very intimate, it was very small. A couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together.
"We almost canceled it, we thought, 'Is this silly? Are we gonna feel goofy doing this?'
"And actually it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're really kind of... we're gonna keep doing this, look at us!'"
Co-host Hoda Kotb then asked Biel what her relationship is like after so long, and her answer was nothing short of beautiful.
"It feels so—I don't know—a combination of incredibly safe and, I guess, just deep understanding of another person, but then also just I guess the safety to adventure again, and sort of be curious about the world again, as a couple and as individuals.
"I mean, you have to keep working hard to make it fresh."
Biel also explained how she and her husband keep their relationship alive. "Justin always goes, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating,'" she said. "That's always what he says, and he's right!"
She added, "You gotta go on date nights, you have to take that time for yourself. It's so hard. I'm trying to take my own advice, I'm not good at it, and I'm still working on finding that balance in my life."
The two stars share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.
