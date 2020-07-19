According to a new report, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just welcomed their second child, another son.

The report, from the Daily Mail, suggests that Biel hid her pregnancy entirely, citing the fact that no pictures of the actress showing her body from the waist down have been shared since March, at which time she would have been about four months along.

The family (along with Biel's mother) are reportedly staying in Big Sky, Montana at the moment.

If the report—which the couple hasn't confirmed—is true, then it comes after one of the most impressively-secret celebrity pregnancies of all time. The Daily Mail reports that Timberlake and Biel welcomed a second son earlier this week.

According to the Mail's report, the family is said to be staying in Big Sky, Montana and Biel's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, has reportedly spent most of the week with her daughter and the newest addition to the family.

As the Daily Mail notes, with the exception of one photo taken at a distance, no pictures that show Biel clearly from the waist down have appeared on Instagram since March, when the paper points out she would have been about four months along in her pregnancy.

"Those pictures, which appear to have been taken at the couple's Los Angeles home, show Biel in her pajamas and shrouded in a loose robe while blowing out candles on a cake held by Timberlake," the Daily Mail report explains.

Biel and Timberlake are already parents to five-year-old son Silas Randall.

