Every year, the U.S. Open captures the attention of tennis fans across the world, introducing both seasoned athletes and up-and-comers to the world as they reach for greatness.

This year is no different, and one U.S. tennis star in particular, 30-year-old Jessica Pegula, is making headlines as she competes on one of the largest stages in tennis.

After stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff were knocked out of the competition, all eyes turned to Pegula (who has a legitimate shot at winning the 2024 U.S. Open), leaving many to wonder: what is Jessica Pegula's net worth?

While the young tennis star is independently wealthy, thanks to her family's fortune she also stands to inherit billions...yes, with a "b."

Individually, Pegula is worth an estimated $13 million, thanks to her tremendous success on the court, which includes 12 professional titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. This year alone, she is estimated to win as much as $1,921,244.

Her parents, on the other hand, are worth infinitely more.

Jessica Pegula of the United States reacts to converting match points against Diana Shnaider in the fourth round on Day 8 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

How much is Jessica Pegula's family worth?

Pegula's father is oil-and-gas billionaire Terry Pegula, currently the 378th-richest person in the world worth an estimated $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Pegula's mother, Kim Pegula, is, according to the same publication, the "former president of the family's sports holding company and one of only three principal NFL team owners who were not born in the United States." (Kim Pegula was born in Korea.)

In 2010, Terry Pegula reportedly sold the bulk of his company, East Resources, to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion. In 2011, he purchased the Buffalo Sabres professional hockey team, then went on to purchase the Buffalo Bills NFL team in 2014.

According to Forbes, the Bills are worth an estimated $4.2 billion, while the Sabres are valued at $750 million.

Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates defeating Diana Shnaider in the fourth round on Day 8 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2024 in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her family's wealth has become something of a point of contention for Pegula, who recently addressed public assumptions about her lifestyle.

During a recent press conference, the tennis star said it was “a little annoying" that people assume she has a butler, rides in a chauffeured limousine, and as a result of her family's considerable wealth only flies on private jets.