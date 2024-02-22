Joe Exotic Propositions Machine Gun Kelly With Promises of Tigers and Meth

Let's hope that Machine Gun Kelly spent lockdown bingeing Netflix's documentary, Tiger King, like the rest of us, so he knows exactly who Joe Exotic is—because that's who's currently trying to shoot his shot.

Yep, the Tiger King himself has expressed his interest in MGK (to put it lightly) following the rapper's Instagram post, which showcased his new blackout tattoo, which takes up over half of his upper body.

"A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol," Joe commented.

But that's not all. Joe then went on to share the photo on his own profile with the caption, “A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay.”

As well as, “Now that we’re practically an item. Help me get the Hell out of here.”

By "here," Joe is referring to prison, as he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire and nine counts of violation of the Endangered Species Act.

“Once you go Tiger King you'll forget about the Fox,” Joe added, referring to MGK's fiancée Megan Fox.

The post and comment have since been removed.

MGK at the VMA Awards. (Image credit: Getty)

If you were living under a rock during the pandemic, you can learn all about the Tiger King and what landed him in jail in his Netflix documentary. He appears to have ample access to social media while incarcerated or someone else doing it for him, as he's been active online recently.

He's called on numerous celebrities and public figures to help get him out of prison, including former US President Donald Trump.

Most recently, he commented on a photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her newborn son Rocky, "Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole.”