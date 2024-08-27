Joe Jonas Insists His New Album Has Nothing to Do With His Split From Ex-Wife Sophie Turner

Singer and boy band member Joe Jonas is opening up about his upcoming album and setting the record straight regarding rumors the record is intentionally about his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

On Monday, Aug. 26, in a new interview with Billboard, the singer said that while making the album was both "scary at times, and also freeing," he is not "trying to put stuff on blast" when it comes to his former relationship with the Game of Thrones star.

"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for," he told the publication, adding that he has "two beautiful kids" and considers himself to be a "happy person."

In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, saying in court documents that the marriage was "irrevocably broken." According to the breaking news report from TMZ, the couple had been experiencing "serious problems" for months before their split.

The pair currently share custody of their two daughters.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen attending the "Cup of Joe" O﻿fficial Concert After Party at 26 Leake Street on April 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue, Turner opened up about how difficult life was following her public divorce, especially when media outlets started reporting that she was an absentee mother.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave," she told the publication at the time. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s*** up and put it up based on a picture,” she continued, adding that during that time period she simply had to remind herself that "none of this is true” and that she was “a good mum.”

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she said. "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Joe Jonas insists his new album is not a revenge record, he does say that he wrote it at a time when he was "going through a lot of change, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be.,"

"And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet," he continued, adding that ultimately he hopes his music "helps people through what they're going through."