Joe Jonas Insists His New Album Has Nothing to Do With His Split From Ex-Wife Sophie Turner
"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album."
Singer and boy band member Joe Jonas is opening up about his upcoming album and setting the record straight regarding rumors the record is intentionally about his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.
On Monday, Aug. 26, in a new interview with Billboard, the singer said that while making the album was both "scary at times, and also freeing," he is not "trying to put stuff on blast" when it comes to his former relationship with the Game of Thrones star.
"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for," he told the publication, adding that he has "two beautiful kids" and considers himself to be a "happy person."
In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage, saying in court documents that the marriage was "irrevocably broken." According to the breaking news report from TMZ, the couple had been experiencing "serious problems" for months before their split.
The pair currently share custody of their two daughters.
Earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue, Turner opened up about how difficult life was following her public divorce, especially when media outlets started reporting that she was an absentee mother.
“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave," she told the publication at the time. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.
“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s*** up and put it up based on a picture,” she continued, adding that during that time period she simply had to remind herself that "none of this is true” and that she was “a good mum.”
“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she said. "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”
While Joe Jonas insists his new album is not a revenge record, he does say that he wrote it at a time when he was "going through a lot of change, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be.,"
"And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet," he continued, adding that ultimately he hopes his music "helps people through what they're going through."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
