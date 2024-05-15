Sophie Turner Says Taylor Swift “Was an Absolute Hero to Me” After Split From Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is publicly praising friend Taylor Swift for coming to her aid following her public split from singer Joe Jonas.

In a recent interview with British Vogue for the publication's latest cover story, Turner said Swift was "an absolute hero to me this year."

For the uninitiated, in September 2023 Jonas filed for divorce from the Joan actress, describing the former couple's four-year marriage as "irretrievably broken."



In the wake of her split and impending divorce, Turner reached out to her friend Swift to ask if the pop star knew anyone who was renting out their property. Instead, Turner says Swift offered up her own apartment free of charge.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her," she explained, "because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space.”

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in September, a source told People that Turner and her two children—Willa and Delphine—were staying with Swift in her New York City apartment.

“Sophie is doing OK. She is happy to be back with her girls," the source told the publication at the time. "Working in Europe was very hard for her. She missed her girls."

In the same British Vogue interview, Turner opened up about how difficult the days following her public split were for her—especially since she was away from her two daughters filming Joan,—calling them "the worst few days of my life."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave," she told the publication. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

Shortly after Jonas and Turner's spit went public, the actress was painted as an absent mother who focused more on partying than her parenting. Photos of the actress out in New York City with Swift and her group of famous BFFs were, essentially, used against Turner in the press.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s*** up and put it up based on a picture,” Turner said, adding that during that time period she simply had to remind herself that "none of this is true” and that she was “a good mum.”

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she continued. "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Thankfully—and no doubt with the help of friends like Swift—Turner says she is now in a much better place.

"There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realized is so important up until now,” she said. “And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time."