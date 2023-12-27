John Legend Might Have Borrowed His Kids’ Christmas Gifts to Play in the Park

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have had a busy Christmas on their hands! It was the couple's first Christmas with 11-month-old Esti and 6-month-old Wren, and they were determined to make it a special one.
On Instagram, they shared all about their "pants-free" Christmas in New York, which involved nice dinners, a Knicks game, and some shopping — hopefully for some Christmas gifts for mom!
But what didn't make their Instagram post was Legend's trip to the park on Boxing Day, where he was photographed playing with a football and drone. Legend seems to be enjoying himself, truly looking like a little kid on Christmas Day. But where did these new toys come from? Did Legend land himself on the Naughty List by borrowing them from his two older kids, Luna and Miles?
Don't worry; his kids are right there with him too! Luna and Miles happily played with their father in the park, and seemed to be enjoying themselves almost as much as he was.
Legend proved that even a trip to the park could be stylish, as he layered a cream anorak over a monochrome print hoodie, ensuring they matched perfectly. To top it all off, he wore a perfectly color-coordinated beanie on his head. The ideal way to stay during a toasty winter's day in New York while still able to run around after your little ones.
Now, let's just hope Legend didn't break the drone before Miles and Luna got their turn with it!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Step Aside Martha May Whovier, Kendall Jenner Has Entered Whosville This Christmas
She's definitely got the Grinch's attention in that dress.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Barbra Streisand Shares Perfect Fashion Advice
Hello, gorgeous!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Won *Both* the Most and Least Voluminous Hair Awards
From a slick bob to a teased crown, she can do no wrong.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Chrissy Goes Casual For Her Date Night With John Legend
Pants that double for date night and pajamas!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with ‘The Office’ and Italian Food, In Italy
The couple renewed their vows in Lake Como yesterday, where they got married a decade ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
John Legend Gave Daughter Esti the Sweetest Piggyback During First Vacation as a Family of 6
Aaaaaaawwww!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's John Legend (and Stevie Wonder!) Performing "Hey Ya" on 'Lip Sync Battle'
Shake it like a Polaroid picture.
By Chelsea Peng
-
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Baby Luna Make Christmas Come (Extra) Early in This Sweet Video
Too darn cute.
By Chelsea Peng