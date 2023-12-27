John Legend Might Have Borrowed His Kids’ Christmas Gifts to Play in the Park

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have had a busy Christmas on their hands! It was the couple's first Christmas with 11-month-old Esti and 6-month-old Wren, and they were determined to make it a special one.

On Instagram, they shared all about their "pants-free" Christmas in New York, which involved nice dinners, a Knicks game, and some shopping — hopefully for some Christmas gifts for mom!

But what didn't make their Instagram post was Legend's trip to the park on Boxing Day, where he was photographed playing with a football and drone. Legend seems to be enjoying himself, truly looking like a little kid on Christmas Day. But where did these new toys come from? Did Legend land himself on the Naughty List by borrowing them from his two older kids, Luna and Miles?

Don't worry; his kids are right there with him too! Luna and Miles happily played with their father in the park, and seemed to be enjoying themselves almost as much as he was.

Legend proved that even a trip to the park could be stylish, as he layered a cream anorak over a monochrome print hoodie, ensuring they matched perfectly. To top it all off, he wore a perfectly color-coordinated beanie on his head. The ideal way to stay during a toasty winter's day in New York while still able to run around after your little ones.

Now, let's just hope Legend didn't break the drone before Miles and Luna got their turn with it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)