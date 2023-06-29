Kourtney Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Chrishell Stause and Other Celebs Respond to Chrissy Teigen's Surprise Baby News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a surprise announcement for the world on Wednesday: They had welcomed a brand new baby boy via surrogate.
Teigen posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, in which she explained that she'd always wanted four children, and went into detail about hers and her husband's surrogacy journey with a woman named Alexandra.
Thanks to Alexandra, the famous spouses added baby Wren Alexander Stephens to their family, just months after Teigen gave birth to a little girl named Esti, after undergoing IVF.
Teigen also shared a photo of herself kissing Alexandra's pregnant belly, a photo of herself with Legend and Wren, and a close-up photo of Wren with his adorable hair all spiky.
In response to this surprise news, Teigen's famous friends flocked to congratulate her on her happy news.
Kris Jenner wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! We are so thrilled and excited for you and all of these treasured blessings!!!!"
Author Elaine Welteroth said, "I am actually crying real tears - this is the most beautiful, amazing, redemptive birth story ... SO MUCH LOVE TO YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY OF 6"
Ellen DeGeneres contributed, "Four cheers for Wren Alexander!"
Paris Hilton, who welcomed her own first child in January, said, "Congratulations love, I am so happy for you!!"
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, "Oh my God ... congrats he’s perfect"
Kourtney Kardashian, who just announced she's pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker (she has three with Scott Disick), contributed a series of love-filled emojis.
Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, Elle Fanning, and supermodels Elsa Hosk and Lily Aldridge were among the other blue-ticked people who came out to celebrate the new mom of four.
Teigen and Legend are also parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti. They tragically lost their son Jack in 2020 due to pregnancy complications, a heart-wrenching experience that Teigen has been extremely open about since.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
