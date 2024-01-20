Julia Fox is Serving Us Some of Her Best Fashion Looks at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Julia Fox has done it again!



While attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the Uncut Gems actress gave us some of her best, most boundary-pushing and playful fashion looks—and yes, a bikini was 100 percent involved.



On Friday, January 19, Fox was seen sporting an edgy yet weather-appropriate ensemble featuring a white string bikini worn over a black, skin-tight turtleneck catsuit. Talk about an innovative new way to rock a bathing suit in the middle of winter!



Fox paired the edgy outfit with a white faux fur coat, Sorel snow boots, Gentle Monster sunglasses and a KNWLS purse, as reported by Page Six.

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Later the same day, Fox was spotted rocking a denim bride look, featuring a fitted denim jacket tucked into dark-wash pantaboots.

Fox paired the double denim ensemble with a white, sheer bridal veil and a silver and white belt with the word "Mother" written across the top.

To complete her ready-for-a-Vegas-shotgun-wedding outfit, Fox wore the same faux fur white coat she had been spotted in earlier that day.

Fox is attending this year's Sundance festivities to support and promote her upcoming film Presence, which is set to premiere during the festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, the 33-year-old actress and fashionista was spotted at the Sotheby's exhibition in New York City wearing another bridal-inspired look—" A Virgin Sex Symbol " dress by Fancì Club.

Fox's ensemble featured a one-shoulder white crop top and a ruffled bridal veil. Both the asymmetrical top and headpiece hit right above her navel, leaving the majority of Fox's stomach exposed.

Fox completed the look by wearing a barely-there black thong, a deconstructed dress to cover her legs, white late gloves, and a miniature handbag.



When it comes to Fox and fashion, the only thing you can expect is that she's going to wear something truly unexpected.